The vision was simple: To make taekwondo available for anyone and everyone.
35 years later, that focus is stronger than ever.
The U.S. Taekwondo Center — headquartered in Monument — will celebrate its 35th anniversary Saturday at SoccerHaus in north Colorado Springs with an all day tournament and an appearance by the man who started it all.
The center is founded by Olympic head coach Grandmaster Sang Chul Lee.
“The focus of our five martial arts schools located in Monument and Colorado Springs is physical fitness, character development and self defense, rather than fighting,” the center’s Facebook page says. “Our overarching goal is building our student’s self-esteem.”
The anniversary celebration starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and includes a performance by a demonstration team that took first place at the U.S. Taekwondo National Championships in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this year.
In an effort to get more people into the sport, the center is offering a two-week introductory course for $35, which includes uniform. The proceeds will go toward Angels of America’s Fallen, a nonprofit that encourages and funds healthy and positive activities for children of fallen firefighters, military and law enforcement.
Master Jay Lee, the center’s CEO and president and the son of Grandmaster Sang Chul Lee, said he hopes the anniversary event will encourage those who might be interested to try taekwondo.
“I think it is very meaningful that we’ve been able to have this sustained growth and impact on the community,” Master Lee said. “My father’s vision was to make taekwondo accessible for all ages and athletic abilities and a way to improve physical and mental health for everyone.”
For more information, visit ustaekwondocenter.com.