The two fire districts serving the Monument area will merge operations in January and expect to unify in the coming years to save money and better serve the community.
The Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott fire districts have worked closely together as neighbors for years but the unification process will drive major cost savings such as eliminating the need for Tri-Lakes to build a new $12 million fire station and purchase new trucks, Tri-Lakes Chief Andy Kovacs said.
The merger will also offer the Wescott fire staff more professional development and advancement opportunities and higher pay, said Wescott Chief Warren Jones.
"This has been a long time in the making and everybody is very eager and excited to be part of this process," Kovacs said.
A consultant also analyzed the financial benefits of a merger and recommended it as the fiscally responsible step.
In the coming weeks, staff members from both fire districts will start working together and cross-training. For example, the Wescott staff will need to be integrated into the Tri-Lakes ambulance services.
Residents in the southern areas of Monument around Baptist Road should start to see faster response times from fire fighters because of the staff integration, Jones said. The districts' unification will also stream the approval process for builders in Monument.
In the long-term, Tri-Lakes will absorb Wescott, a smaller district of about 10 square miles that serves the southern parts of the Monument. The two districts will cover about 60 square miles and serve about 43,000 residents.
The fire districts plan to unify all operations, including payroll, budgeting and human resources in the coming year ahead of a formal merger of the taxing districts.
The unification will require residents in the Wescott fire district to approve a property tax change that will the lower the taxes that most residents pay, Jones said. Residents in the Tri-Lakes district would not vote or see a change in taxes. A ballot measure will likely take several years for the district to prepare.
As part of the merger, Jones expects to depart the Wescott district in the coming weeks leaving Kovacs to lead both districts. Jones was hired in April to help guide the district through a transitional period.
