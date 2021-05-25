Lori Morrissey has a passion for connecting people and concocting sweet treats. So she drove an ice cream truck from Texas to Colorado to turn it into a business.
Morrissey, a Monument resident, has been a baker since she was little. In fact, she has a chocolate chip cookie recipe she has carried with her for years with which her grandfather wanted to one day sell her cookies. One Christmas, Morrissey gave him a cookie jar filled with her signature cookies and would fill the jar at Christmas time every year.
That was the seed that has now culminated into Morrisey launching her own ice cream truck under the name Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream. The small mobile business had a soft opening May 16 at Dirty Woman Park in Monument with about 100 family and friends in attendance. The truck’s first event was the previous Friday, when Morrissey and her team handed out 700 scoops of ice cream.
Morrissey, a southern California native whose family moved to Monument in 2013, works as the business manager for a public relations agency by day and now her nights and weekends are devoted to Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream.
When Morrissey and her family, including her three daughters, first moved to Colorado, northeast of Denver, her daughters would go around selling her cookies under the girls’ business name Three Sisters Baked Goods.
After moving to Monument, the family started another cookie business under the name True Mountain Bakery, but Morrissey soon realized she needed a lot more energy and time to make the business work, and also realized she didn’t have at that point, she said. She decided to take a year away from the baking game and then the COVID-19 pandemic came to El Paso County.
Morrissey started to offer online baking classes to her friends. The self-trained baker taught them to create her cookies, cheesecakes and the like.
“I love it so much,” Morrissey said. “I said, ‘I just have to get back into this.’”
With a desire to make baking a business still burning hot inside her, she signed up for the development program at the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. She came to the program last fall with a large vision for a new baking business, but with the help of Mark Bittle, owner of Connectionmark LLC and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce board member, who taught the class, she was encouraged to whittle her vision to an ice cream truck.
“I can do that,” Morrissey thought. “My spreadsheet looked a lot happier if I started with a truck.”
She graduated from the SBDC program last September and immediately began searching for a truck. Morrissey soon found a truck in Houston which had been already outfitted as an ice cream truck, for sale from a person who had canceled their plans for a mobile ice cream business when the pandemic came to Texas.
Morrissey and her best friend flew to Texas and road tripped back to bring the truck back to Colorado.
“It took two days and we lost our voices,” she said. “It was very loud, being a diesel truck.
“I hit the ground running ever since, getting all the licenses and getting everything fixed up on the inside and the outside.”
In fact, the branding of the Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream truck was completed the day before its first event on May 14. The mobile cookies and ice cream business launched with one theme expressed in the company motto, “Connecting people, cookies and ice cream.”
The business specializes in ice cream sandwiches, featuring Morrissey’s cookie recipes. The sandwiches are wrapped in a bag bearing a sticker with the company logo, designed by Morrissey’s 15-year-old daughter. The sticker is designed to encourage patrons to ask each other questions while enjoying their sandwiches, a way Morrissey wanted to help people connect with each other.
Patrons of the truck are able to order a combination of cookies to sandwich their chosen flavor of ice cream, including a colorful hodge podge of flavors known on the menu as the truck’s rainbow ice cream. The cookies very fresh, baked no later than 24 hours before sale, depending on the size of a specific event.
The truck is also available for special events. It features Bluetooth speakers and is outfitted with Spotify if clients would like to choose a certain music playlist for their events. The ice-cream sandwich bags can also be branded with clients’ logos and messages specific for a corporate event. Morrissey feels this is another way the truck separates itself from other ice cream trucks or mobile kitchens.
“My heart in everything I do is to bring people together,” she said. “So I think with that energy. … I love people. My goal is for this to be fulltime. I would love to be able to get this [business] repeatable and franchisable.”
With her daughters’ involvement with the branding and operations of the truck, Morrissey enjoys not only is her business connecting them with patrons and patrons with each other, it helps the family connect with each other.
A ribbon cutting for the new business is being organized by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce.