In February 1899, one of the local newspapers reported an incident that happened near here. The article states that an accident occurred on the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, near the coal mines north of town.
Rumors, as rumors relative to railway accidents usually are, were of the most wildly exaggerated sort. This report said the train, making a speedy entrance to Colorado Springs, narrowly escaped total destruction in the waters of Monument Creek. Up until this point, there had been many accidents north of town, including one in which a train was blown off the tracks at what is now the Air Force Academy.
The facts in the matter are as follows: The rails near a bridge spanning a stream off Monument Creek, about half a mile from Pikeview, spread, just as the southbound passenger came on at 5:35 in the evening. The baggage car was derailed.
Passengers were transferred across the bridge and brought into the city by a short train that had been waiting in town. The passengers waited a short time at the Colorado Springs depot while a maintenance crew derailed the baggage car. The train went out only 30 minutes late, thanks to the efficiency and promptness of the railroad employees. The spread of the rails was probably caused by the recent melting snow soaking into the ties and loosening the spikes. At once, men were put to work repairing the track, and it would be all right for the remainder of the day’s trains.
Trains still derail for strange reasons. In 2019, one derailed by just one wheel as it passed under Woodmen Road. The train continued to Garden of the Gods Road before it caused a problem. There is a side track there, and the wheel caught on it. The railroad spent many months repairing the damage. The wheel broke dozens of the concrete ties as it bounced along the track.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.