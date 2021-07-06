If you want to escape the crowds on your next outdoor outing, the Trails and Open Space Coalition Get Out Spread Out Program can point you toward more than 100 lesser known trails, open spaces and parks to explore.
Get Out Spread Out originated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help people stay safe while getting outside. Now the program’s focus has shifted to reducing overcrowding on trails, promoting responsible trail use, and supporting people becoming healthier by spending time outside.
“We’re still doing [Get Out Spread Out] because even though the pandemic is over the crowds are still there, and we still want to encourage people to to get out and spread out just for parking reasons and for resource reasons,” TOSC Executive Director Susan Davies said. “If we have too many people on a trail even without COVID what do they do? They walk around each other. They do damage to the ecosystem.”
On the program website, trailsandopenspaces.org/get-outdoors/tosc-relive-videos, you can explore an interactive map of suggested walks, hikes, bike rides and parks. Each location has a description and a three-minute video that highlights views, points of interest and essential information, which TOSC staff captured using the Relive app.
“The premise was to go to places that you know that you love that are kind of secret places,” Davies said. “We made a very conscious effort to go around the whole city.”
To make the program accessible, they selected routes for all levels, ranging from short 20-minute walks to longer hikes and bike rides, according to Aaron Rogers, TOSC program coordinator.
Teens from Leadership Pikes Peak’s Leading Edge program also contributed to the program while other non-profits were unavailable for indoor community service projects due to the pandemic. It was the perfect outside project for the teens to work on while encouraging them to hike, according to Davies.
“We sent [the teens] out to add more videos to our collection from a teens point of view, so we got more extreme hikes — places we really didn’t think about,” Rogers said. “They got some of the trails off in the southwestern part of the city up in the hills, more of the extreme stuff along Ute Pass.”
Because of the pandemic, many of TOSC’s planned projects were put on hold. But, the pandemic spurred TOSC staff’s creativity to support the outdoors community in new ways with programs like Get Out Spread Out, which also helped with the long-standing challenge of raising public awareness of all area parks, not just the popular ones.
“We [created Get Out Spread Out] for the pandemic. We would never probably have thought to do something like this,” Davies said. “Although for years, we talked about trying to find a way to communicate better how many trails and all the parks [we have.] This provided a vehicle and a reason to get it done.”
To get a taste of what Get Out Spread Out offers, Davies and Rogers suggest starting with a few easily accessed spots: Austin Bluffs Open Space near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, the little-used Clear Spring Ranch on Fountain Creek in Southern El Paso County, and little known eastern portion of Ute Valley Park.
Davies said the Ute Valley Park Trailhead, accessed off South Rockrimmon Boulevard, has plenty of parking, beautiful scenery, and fewer crowds than the other areas of the park.
“There’s a trail right there — a nice loop trail that you can do that’s drop-dead gorgeous with hoodoos and rocks,” Davies said. “You may see nobody, especially on a weekday, and yet it’s minutes away from [Interstate] 25. It’s one of these little hidden gems that we have.”
Recently, Davies gave a virtual presentation about Get Out Spread Out at the Walk Bike Places conference, and last year, it was mentioned in a New York Times article.
Locally, Visit Colorado Springs has promoted the program, as well as City and County leaders. And for a few months, Davies had a regular spot on 91.5 KRCC-FM where she highlighted Get Out Spread Out parks, trails or open spaces for radio listeners.
While Get Out Spread Out helps people to get to know their local parks better and discover new outdoor spaces to enjoy, Davies also hopes they will become advocates for parks and open spaces.
“We are an organization that is encouraging people to use these resources,” Davies said. “We encourage them to advocate for these resources. If people are using these spaces, they bring value to them, and so it’s much easier to convince them to now take care of them whether that means helping a friend’s group to do some volunteer work, do a cleanup, or vote for a ballot initiative that increases your TOPS tax.”