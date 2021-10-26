Hikers awaiting legal entry to a popular Pikes Peak region recreation area might have to wait until summer.
That’s now the timeframe to build a short trail around private property where the existing Horsethief Park Trail runs near Divide.
On behalf of the local chapter of Colorado Mountain Club, Tom Mowle had organized a volunteer weekend to construct about 540 feet of trail downslope of the current one. The new alignment was laid out by Mowle and U.S. Forest Service rangers. With more than a dozen signed up to work two days earlier this month, Mowle anticipated that would be enough to finish the job.
But he said logistics got in the way.
“What I got from the Forest Service was there was just a lot of details that they needed to finish,” Mowle said.
Attempts to reach the Forest Service were not successful for this article.
Mowle expected the possibility of this outcome, describing the mission as “a lot to do in a very short time.” He said he is now eyeing mid- to late June to rally volunteers again.
“We’ll get it done when it gets authorized and the snow melts,” he said.
Horsethief Park Trail leads to a popular waterfall and overlook called Pancake Rocks. Upon a “Keep Out” sign being posted in July, the Forest Service told The Gazette a survey found 76 feet of the trail intersected private property.
