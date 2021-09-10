tjssprings.jpeg

Trader Joe’s in Colorado Springs opened its wine shop, located directly adjacent to the existing Trader Joe’s grocery store in University Village, at 5338 N. Nevada Ave.

 locations.traderjoes.com

The long awaited and anticipated Trader Joe’s Wine Shop, 5338 N. Nevada Ave., in University Village, opened Friday morning with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening the doors at 8 a.m. for business.

Customers found wine, spirits, beer, ciders and hard seltzers at TJ’s popular value prices in the 3,000-square-foot store, located next to the existing Trader Joe's grocery store.

Did they find the iconic Charles Shaw Wines, nicknamed Two Buck Chuck, which sells for $1.99 per 750 ml bottle in California?

“Charles Shaw wine will sell for $2.99 in Colorado,” Kenya Friend-Daniel, director of public relations, said. “The store will sell beer, spirits and wine.”

The celebration will continue throughout the day with live music and giveaways. Daily hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details: 264-0123, tinyurl.com/25jmr5x9.

Contact the writer: teresa.farney@gazette.com

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments