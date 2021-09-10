The long awaited and anticipated Trader Joe’s Wine Shop, 5338 N. Nevada Ave., in University Village, opened Friday morning with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening the doors at 8 a.m. for business.
Customers found wine, spirits, beer, ciders and hard seltzers at TJ’s popular value prices in the 3,000-square-foot store, located next to the existing Trader Joe's grocery store.
Did they find the iconic Charles Shaw Wines, nicknamed Two Buck Chuck, which sells for $1.99 per 750 ml bottle in California?
“Charles Shaw wine will sell for $2.99 in Colorado,” Kenya Friend-Daniel, director of public relations, said. “The store will sell beer, spirits and wine.”
The celebration will continue throughout the day with live music and giveaways. Daily hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details: 264-0123, tinyurl.com/25jmr5x9.
