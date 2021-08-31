Last month I described a recent trip my wife and I took to southwest Montana to do some tracking of the Lewis and Clark Expedition (1804-1806). We spent time around Dillon, Mont., and saw several areas important to their journey. (Thomas Jefferson called them the “Corps of Discovery.”) I said in my column I would discuss other aspects of the expedition in this month’s column.
While an amazing trek, there are two points about the expedition that tend to be overlooked. First is the importance of not just one, but two Native American women who were involved.
Probably most well-known is Sacagawea, the Shoshone woman who accompanied the group on a significant part of the trip. Lewis and Clark first met Sacagawea in what is now North Dakota. The expedition had stopped for the winter about 45 miles northwest of what is now Bismarck, N.D. While there, they hired a French-Canadian trader named Charbonneau to help with language translation. One of Charbonneau’s wives was Sacagawea. (She was in the area because she had been captured by a Hidatsa raiding party about four years earlier.) Even though she was about six months pregnant, Charbonneau elected to take her along on expedition. As it turns out, this was one of the strokes of luck for Lewis and Clark. Later, after she delivered a boy — named Jean Baptiste, they called him Pomp — other parties knew Lewis and Clark were not a war party. Further, and vitally important, when the expedition eventually encountered the Lemhi Shoshone, Sacagawea’s tribe, her presence helped with getting horses as the expedition had run out of river and could not use their canoes any longer.
Another woman helped later in their passage. After a most difficult crossing of the Rockies, the expedition encountered the Nez Perce. The expedition at that point was recovering from their crossing and many of the men were having gastro-intestinal problems from a different diet. The Nez Perce could have easily overwhelmed and killed them, but a woman named Watkuweis persuaded the warriors to leave the expedition alone. (Watkuweis had been captured by Blackfeet Indians and sold to a white trader. That trader and other traders treated her better than the Blackfeet, so when Watkuweis saw Lewis and Clark she told the warriors of her tribe not to hurt them as they were the people that helped her.)
In his 1996 book “Undaunted Courage,” historian Stephen Ambrose wrote, “First Sacagawea, now Watkuweis. The expedition owed more to Indian women than either ever acknowledged. And the United States owed more to the Nez Perce for their restraint than it ever acknowledged.”
The second point about the expedition is how Native Americans would have viewed the expedition. In reality, they should not have been happy to see them. The expedition was providing information and maps to help settle the Louisiana Purchase, meaning they ultimately were helping the later pioneers and settlers to take Native American land. See “Lewis and Clark, Through Indian Eyes,” edited by Alvin M. Josephy, Jr. This book has nine Indian writers who provide thoughts on the expedition.
A helpful book to help navigate Lewis and Clark locations across the country is “Lewis and Clark Road Trips, Exploring the Trail Across America” by Kira Gale.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.