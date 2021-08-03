In 1803, the United States negotiated the Louisiana Purchase. We paid $15 million to France and obtained territory that about doubled the size of the country.
Amazingly, the price equated to about five cents an acre. Thomas Jefferson was president at the time. He wasn’t sure he was allowed under the Constitution to negotiate the purchase, but the short version is a great deal is a great deal, and he went ahead. The Senate eventually supported him and the treaty was signed. You could make a strong argument that the Louisiana Purchase was when the U.S. first became a significant world power. There was opposition at the time — some thought we were paying for a useless desert. (Interestingly, France’s reverses in Haiti, caused by the slave revolution led by Toussaint L’Ouverture, caused France’s willingness to sell: Napoleon needed the money for his imperial designs.)
Since we now had all this land — what to do? Jefferson decided to send several expeditions out with various missions. (Zebulon Pike led one of them.) Of the different efforts, the Lewis and Clark expedition is probably the most famous.
A brief summary of the Lewis and Clark mission: Explore the Missouri River and determine if there is a water route to the Pacific; learn about Native American trade practices and the British trade routes with the Missouri River Native American tribes and whether Americans can take them over; and create maps which will help in improving commerce.
There are numerous books and documents available on the Lewis and Clark Expedition, almost overwhelmingly so. Further, Ken Burns did a documentary a few years back called “The Journey of the Corps of Discovery.” From 2004-2006 there were several activities around the country commemorating the 200th anniversary of the expedition. I’ve always been interested in seeing some of the actual locations.
A few years back we went to Montana to Great Falls and toured some of the sights. An excellent visit was to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls — very enlightening.
This time our tour route took us to a number of locations in southwest Montana. We left the Three Forks area and went on Highway 41 through Twin Bridges to Dillon. This route takes you by Beaverhead Rock. Beaverhead Rock was important to the expedition as this was where Sacagawea recognized the rock and knew she was in the area of her tribe, the Lemhi Shoshone. (The expedition was rapidly running out of river and needed horses to continue. And they needed to get those horses from the Shoshone.)
Just south of Dillon along I-15 is another important location: the Clark Canyon Reservoir. Underwater today in the reservoir is the location of Camp Fortunate. It was called that as this is where the main body of the expedition led by Clark met Lewis and the Shoshone (Lewis and a small party had contacted them earlier toward Lemhi Pass), and where Sacagawea saw her brother Cameahwait, a Shoshone chief. One of the more amazing and fortunate coincidences in American history is this reunion of Sacagawea and her brother.
Next month, I will discuss some other aspects of the Lewis and Clark expedition. I am amazed to this day about how they were able to figure out where they were going and how to map it. (I find it hard enough today with all the technology and conveniences.)
We were going to see one of the most challenging areas of the expedition on this trip, the Bitterroot Mountains, but fires in the area prevented the visit.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.