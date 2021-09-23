Discovery Canyon played its cleanest match of the year Tuesday.
Coach Melissa Bravo, senior Naomi Starr and freshman Erika Sayer all said as much. The girls' volleyball sweep (25-16, 25-10, 25-20) over Lewis-Palmer at home showed how good the Thunder can be when they avoid miscues, but also how much they can control the net.
Starr and Sayer form a combo that extinguishes an opposing team's attack. The former even did it herself multiple times, including a solo block to force Lewis-Palmer's first timeout.
They also form a combo that leans on one another, especially with Sayer's youth.
"So much," Starr said of the pair's reliance on one another. "Senior or freshman, it doesn't matter. We're one program and we're fighting."
Bravo has made sure the team models that stance. Two of the top middle blockers on the team are freshmen, including Sayer.
For a while, there was even thought that Sayer's size and athleticism could be more useful on the outside. Bravo quickly realized she was trying to fit a square peg in a round hole, leading her to an adjustment.
"She brings an energy to the middle and to the court," Bravo said. "There was a piece we were missing as a team, and we found it (in Sayer)."
The raucous student section of Discovery Canyon made sure everyone knew Sayer was a freshman.
She didn't operate that way, though, and the team followed suit.
On several volleys, Lewis-Palmer was caught in confusion. The service pressure of the Thunder had the Rangers guessing. Even plays at the net saw several instances of the visitors missing an assignment or failing to communicate before the ball struck the hardwood.
The Thunder extended their lead in the second set to double digits, eventually ending the stanza on a 12-3 run.
As much as the block helped Discovery Canyon, Bravo teaches the defensive specialists and back-line players to ignore it completely. While fans and opposing players alike stare at the high-rising hands, the Thunder stare directly at an opposing hitter's above the net.
They want to be ready when a ball comes crashing down, especially if it managed to get past the Thunder block.
"The game plan coming in was to stick to our game," Bravo said. "As we need to adjust, we'll make those. Stepping into our conference, every opponent we play is going to be a good game.
"You have to show up every night."
The win moved Discovery Canyon's record to 5-5, and was the first of league play.
All eight remaining games for the Thunder are against league opponents, but the confidence built in the opening leg has Bravo hungry for more.
"We celebrate success and we also note that we have to show up and work hard every day," Bravo said. "Keeping our mindset focused on the next point is crucial."
