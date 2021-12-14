Betty Ross spent much of her life creating vibrant costumes and artwork inspired by her extensive travels.
The award-winning artist and Theatreworks co-founder and costume designer died Dec. 7. She was 85.
Ross is survived by three sons: Orion Ross, James Magowan and Felix Magowan.
Memorial plans will be announced next year, but donations can be made in Ross' name to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Gallery of Contemporary Art Active Artists Fund.
Ross and her husband, Murray Ross, who died in 2017, founded the longtime theater company in 1975, along with other artists, after moving to the Springs that same year from Berkeley, Calif.
"They’d seen theater all over the world," said longtime friend and arts supporter Kathleen Fox Collins. "They had lived in London, and were well-educated. They were willing to hold the highest standards for productions. It wasn’t community theater. It was the idea that this was the ideal place to create excellent work and Theatreworks was always very ambitious, but very locally-oriented. It was home grown in the best possible way."
Ross spent four decades as the company's costume designer, creating getups for a multitude of shows, including many Shakespeare plays, such as "A Midsummer Night's Dream"; Greek tragedies such as "The Bacchae"; and more modern and contemporary works, including "The Foreigner" and "The Nerd."
"She came at it from the point of view of a British education thrown in with the eye of an abstract painter," said Eve Tilley, a longtime Springs theater director.
Ross was trained as an art historian at Radcliffe College, before earning her master's in dramatic arts from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1973. As an artist and dedicated traveler, her abstract paintings, drawings, collages, watercolors and 3D works often featured the exotic and scenic landscapes she frequented around the globe. She was especially inspired by Romania, Utah's Zion National Park, and other national parks and scenery in Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. Her works were exhibited at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center and UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art.
“She’s lived life as a creative and quietly impactful artist on this region that’s important to recognize,” said UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art Director Daisy McGowan.
Orion remembers his mother's great love for the Pikes Peak region, and how she felt the area not only provided beautiful landscapes, but also offered an unparalleled opportunity to explore her contemporary art career and other passions.
"Even when she was in her last days, and more or less confined to the couch and looking out the window, she was still trying to craft that into some sort of artistic creation," Orion said. "I’ll miss how she was aware and sensitive to everything that was happening, and how it impacted her emotionally and how she wanted to respond. I’ll miss her willingness to have an opinion and to tell everyone about that."
Contact the writer: jen.mulson@gazette.com