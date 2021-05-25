The early history of this area seems not to mention some of the things I love to mention.
We do not typically think of Colorado Springs as a coal-mining town, but in the early decades, up into mid-20th century, it was a major contributor. One of the first businesses established in town (right after the railroad) was coal mining.
There were few trees in this area at the time, and any lumber was used to build buildings. Coal was the main energy source for heating and cooking. This coal had been discovered when Colorado City was still getting started in 1860. The seam was seen in the layers of rock on hills in the northern part of the area.
Most of this coal was not mined, as it looked to be uneconomical. At least one mine was located just east of Blair Athol, north of the Garden of the Gods. When the railroad was built in 1870, the contractors uncovered more of the seam as they dug along the hills to get level areas for the track. As the need for coal increased, more mines were dug. The coal seam extends east from the north part of town to area directly east of Colorado Springs, south of Falcon, and almost to Falcon. It is the southern edge of a major bed which extends into Wyoming.
I have told the story of Pikeview Mine many times, but have not said much about its rival the Klondike, which was near where Delmonico Drive and North Rockrimmon Boulevard intersect. Pikeview dates back to the 1890s, when it was known as the Carlton Mine. It became the Pikeview after it was sold in 1900. The mine eventually was sold to the Carlton brothers’ Golden Cycle Corp. The Klondike was owned by W.D. Corley, a competitor of the Carltons.
My curiosity is about the mine south of the Pikeview. It is at the mouth of Popes Bluff. It was served by a branch of the Rio Grande Railroad. One possibility is that it was the Williamsville Mine, one of the first in the area, but the surviving maps of the area do not even show it. Reports from the Bureau of Mines in Denver do not give any clue either except for information that it could be the Patterson or Thomas mine.
Most of the coal in this area is lignite, a poor grade that burns slowly. An old railroad friend of mine who was a fireman on the Midland Terminal Railway referred to it as “Bug Dust” when they used it on the occasions when required due to shortages of “good coal.”
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.