For most businesses, the pandemic brought on challenges and forced many small town entrepreneurs to close their storefronts. But for Rachel Young, the owner of The Living Room, the last year helped her shop grow to new heights, including opening a second storefront in the Northgate neighborhood.
“A lot of people got into houseplants during quarantine,” she said. “Staying home really boomed it, which I did not plan on.”
Since the opening of its initial downtown Colorado Springs location in December 2019, The Living Room skyrocketed in popularity. The store is covered head to toe in luscious indoor plants, with bookshelves, chairs, and couches placed throughout the space. Young implemented an online ordering system during the pandemic, too. The shop quickly became the go-to spot to find beautiful houseplants to take home — and even a place to sit among greenery with friends or a good book.
“I have customers that come and bring their book, and they plop down and read,” Young said. “Before COVID, people had study groups, meetings and things like that.”
Britta Hoffman, 37, started working at The Living Room in May 2020 after meeting Rachel during a visit to the store. While she does a little bit of everything — talks to customers, works on inventory, and organizes displays — it’s the customer interaction that brings her joy.
“Everyone that comes in is so excited to be there and to learn about plants,” Hoffman said. “It’s really fun to be a part of a community of people that are all learning and growing about plants together.”
True to Young’s vision, The Living Room is a place where people can go to learn about plants, make community connections, or find a comfortable and cozy place to escape. She hopes it’s a comfortable and welcoming place where people can go to learn about the best ways to help their houseplants thrive. It’s these philosophies that Young hopes to take to her new location in Northgate, which opened April 21.
Young lives in Monument and commutes to downtown Colorado Springs. She was talking to mothers of kids who go to school with her children in Northgate when she decided to open the new location.
“They said they never go downtown, and I’m like, ‘why not?’” she said. “So, I was driving around in that neighborhood and I saw so many new houses and apartment complexes. A lot of these people don’t drive downtown, so I thought it would be so fun to have a store up here.”
Just over a year after opening The Living Room downtown, Young signed a lease for a storefront at 12229 Voyager Parkway (Suite 100) and got to work. It took less than two months to get the store ready for opening.
Young is a woman who get things done quickly. From opening a new store in a few months to opening a second location just over a year later, when Young sets her mind to something, she puts her whole heart into it. She desired to open a store for a long time before The Living Room came to be.
“I always wanted a store where everything was for sale — all of the books, decorations and plants, and you could come and hang out and just be there, comfortable and cozy by everything you loved,” she said. “I just wasn’t sure what the theme would be.”
She walked into a store during a vacation in summer 2019 that was filled with plants, pots and other items. As someone who grew up tending to greenhouses and growing plants inside and outside her home, the idea of a plant store seemed perfect for her.
“I thought it would be really fun to have a plant store,” she said. “So I came home and I opened it.”
The Living Room is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its downtown (22 E. Rio Grande St.) and Northgate (12229 Voyager Parkway, Suite 100) locations. Visit thelivingroomplants.com. or their Instagram (@the_living_room_plants) or Facebook (@thelivingroomplants) page for more information and online ordering.