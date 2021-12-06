The Big Quit. The Great Resignation. I’m talking about the latest employment phenomenon: millions of people leaving their jobs in the past year.
For employers scrambling to retain staff, the grand departure might be akin to the nightmare before Christmas, but for employees who have stayed too long in jobs they hate, it’s a new lease on life. It’s a chance to reset, reorganize, and redesign their lives. A chance to spend more time doing what they love and less time doing what they have to for the money.
I speak from experience. After spending 25 years in the workplace, I was laid off for the first time in 2001. My second layoff came in 2009, and there was a third one a few years later. Each time, I worried about money. I worried if I’d ever work again. But after being out of work for a while, I worried about what it would be like to go back.
When you have a job, you get used to waking up to an alarm clock every day. Rushing to make breakfast and get the kids ready for daycare and school, showering and getting dressed, and then wasting an hour of your life in rush hour traffic all seems perfectly acceptable. That’s the price you pay to have a roof over your head and food on the table. Except there’s more.
Because once you get to work, you have to interact with a lot of people, and many of them aren’t very nice — sometimes customers, and often coworkers in higher positions, bosses and management who also happen to be the same people who decide your work fate. They tell you what to do each day and decide whether your work is good enough or not. They decide how much to pay you, too. Most of these people seem very unhappy, and who can blame them? They’ve been doing this whole work thing even longer than you. So they take out all that unhappiness on their employees by giving them goals that are harder and harder to meet. Many bosses seem to think that giving people an impossible workload is the secret to motivating them. I can tell you, it is not.
I remember going back to work after being laid off. The first hour was OK because I was meeting all the new people and they were being quite nice. Of course, some of them were just sizing me up, I know that now. They wanted to see whether I was a threat to their job. They were deciding if they should adopt me as a friend or position themselves as my enemy. Don’t get me wrong — I like most people. But put them in a workplace environment, and it’s a whole different situation. They turn on each other. They might pretend they’re in it for the team, for the boss, for the company, but most of them are in it for themselves. The funny thing is that whatever they’re fighting for — that one goal they seek to achieve that will set them apart and earn them some accolades, maybe a raise or a promotion — is seldom related to anything that really matters to them personally. It’s a stressful, empty existence for many people, and instead of fixing the problem, they take out all that unhappiness on each other.
After the first hour or so, I had to settle in and actually work. By 11 o’clock I was ready for a break, but I had to wait until noon. Breakfast seemed so long ago, and lunch couldn’t come soon enough. Forget about a restaurant though: by the time I fought my way through noontime traffic and found a place that didn’t have a long line, it was time to go back to work. Just remembering those times gives me indigestion. I usually skipped lunch altogether back then and tried to squeeze in a workout at the gym instead. Anything to not be sitting in a chair for that one hour, right? But again, just getting to the gym and into gym clothes took up 20 minutes, and another 20 minutes to get back. That left a whopping 20 minutes for cardio and weight lifting. By 3 o’clock in the afternoon it seemed like I’d been at work for years, and I still had to be productive for two more hours!
New jobs usually started on a Monday, and by 5 o’clock I was ready to make a run for the door. I’d jump in my car and head for home … then I’d realize with horror that I had to do the same thing four more days in a row before the weekend. Then it would be the same the following week, and the week after that. Fifty weeks a year at most jobs. Unbelievable, in hindsight, that I worked like that for nearly 40 years. All that for food on the table that, by 6 o’clock at night, I was too tired to enjoy. All that for a roof over my head that I spent little time in, except to sleep.
After the last time I was laid off, I stayed laid off. I found other ways to work and vowed I would never enter the rat race again. Sure, I have to buy my own health insurance, remember to pay my taxes, and save for retirement. I don’t have the same job security I used to, but who does, really? I don’t have a cool title either, but I kind of like not having a title. This way, there are no expectations. No pressure.
After my third layoff, when I finally decided to quit working in a traditional workplace for good, I broke the news to my best friend. I expected him to tell me I was nuts. I thought he’d warn me of all the dangers of trying to make it on my own. He didn’t. He just asked me one question: “What took you so long?” he said.
So now, when I hear of people leaving jobs they never liked that much in the first place to spend more time with their kids, enjoy a relaxing meal or a good workout for a change, and look for work that makes them happy, I have to cheer. I’m so excited for these people and what’s in store for them. I’m especially happy for the younger people who won’t spend 40 years of their lives like I did, rushing from home to daycare to work and back every day. And for the older people who are finally catching on, I have just one question: “What took you so long?”
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.