DENVER • Pine Creek boys’ soccer couldn’t seem to settle it in regulation this week. They’re getting the results they want, even if it takes a little longer.
Saturday’s outcome might have been the most satisfying yet, from junior Ryan Baca’s perspective.
“Definitely one of the best games we’ve played,” he said.
Baca’s first goal of the season lifted the Eagles over Denver East, 1-0 in overtime, and it was an odd one. The ball appeared to hit both goa lposts before finding its way in.
“When I got in there, I was a little nervous, defender on me,” Baca said. “Bent it past the goalie and scored.”
Freshman Lucas Colodny set up Baca’s goal for his team-leading sixth assist.
“He put that one on a plate for Baca to go in and finish,” coach Ben Corley said. “Ryan’s been chomping to get one and he finally got a big one tonight.”
For the third straight game, the Eagles ventured past regulation. The Classical Academy scored the golden goal in second overtime Tuesday for a 1-0 victory. Pine Creek wasn’t fazed by an early deficit Thursday at Vista Ridge and Caeden Bishop and John Murdock scored in a 2-1 win.
Saturday’s game was tightly controlled with yellow cards flashing all over and more threatened. Pine Creek sophomore goalkeeper Connor Shaw watched a long, dead-on bid all the way into his arms and the defense kept track of Denver East (3-3) as the Angels grew bolder late.
The Eagles improved to 5-3 and sit 3-0 in 5A/4A Pikes Peak.
“We play these tough nonconference matchups to really work out some things,” Corley said. “I’m confident East will be right in the mix come playoff time and hopefully we will too.
“Any time you can come into Denver East’s house — this is a tough place to play, their fans are loud and they have a strong culture here — to get a result here is huge. To get a shutout result, even bigger."
