PUEBLO • Rifle played keep-away from The Classical Academy most of the second half, then came up with the takeway that sealed a spring football 3A state championship.
The Bears’ Josh Avila had the difference-making play, stripping the ball away from TCA standout Cole Palmer with 1:15 remaining as the Titans neared the red zone.
Two first downs later and Rifle ran out the clock on a 35-34 thriller on Saturday afternoon at CSU-Pueblo.
Palmer ran for 346 yards for the Titans, with touchdowns of 59, 46 and 27 yards.
Prior to the forced fumble, Rifle’s only defense against Palmer & Co. had been keeping the Titans’ offense on the sideline.
The Bears converted six fourth-down plays and an onside kick to control time of possession. The Titans didn’t take the field in the second half until 10:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.
TCA jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Rifle was able to begin milking clock with its ground-based offense.
