Child abuse and neglect are a reality in the Pikes Peak region and a new facility, designed to streamline child advocacy services for victims, will soon open to help combat the problem.
Several local agencies are collaborating on the region’s first inaugural children’s advocacy center.
A groundbreaking was held last week for Safe Passage at 2335 Robinson St., on the westside of Colorado Springs. The 13,000-square-foot facility is expected to officially open Oct. 21.
Key partner agencies in the facility include Safe Passage; Colorado Springs Police Department Child Crimes Unit; UCHealth; The Family Center; and Kidpower Colorado.
Safe Passage, a nationally accredited children’s advocacy center based in the Springs, was established to improve system response to child abuse. The new facility creates a trauma-informed approach to children who have experienced abuse.
“This collaboration is a first of its kind in the region, bringing together key partner agencies, under one roof, to collectively conduct child abuse investigations and provide abuse prevention services to the most delicate among us, children,” said Maureen “Mo” Basenberg, executive director of Safe Passage, in a news release.
“A child who comes forward to report abuse is brave and strong. We want to create an environment that minimizes trauma for the child and sets them on a solid, supportive path to recovery.”
Speakers at the July 13 groundbreaking ceremony were Basenberg; Geoff Heim, Safe Passage board president; Cari Davis, executive director of the Colorado Springs Health Foundation; and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.
Contacted last week, Basenberg said the process to find a new home for Safe Passage, which currently operates from 423 S. Cascade Ave., began more than 15 years ago. Although the need was identified, the circumstances were not ideal, she said.
In 2017, Basenberg brought together representatives from the partner agencies to explore the possibility of co-locating their staffs. Research included visiting similar advocacy centers in Arizona to better understand the model benefits.
“Safe Passage engaged CommuniCon Inc. to conduct a feasibility study to understand the viability of undertaking a project of this magnitude. That study indicated a community and partner desire for this model. Safe Passage then engaged Thrive Commerical partners who located the building Safe Passage purchased in February 2021,” Basenberg said
“Co-locating advocacy, law enforcement, medical, mental health and child abuse prevention in one location ensures a focus on the needs of the child and family and improves partner communication and collaboration. It is a best practice model of response,” Basenberg said.
Serving more than 1,000 children annually, Safe Passage is an integral part of the response to child abuse in El Paso and Teller counties. It is the only children’s advocacy center in the 4th Judicial District.