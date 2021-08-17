Head west on U.S. 24 to Divide, then turn south onto Colorado Highway 67 for about 9 miles. Just past an old railroad tunnel, turn left into a large parking area, being wary of oncoming casino traffic while executing this turn off the highway.
From the trailhead, navigate a couple switchbacks up to an old road. Continue east uphill to the flatter Horsethief Park area, which historically was indeed a hideout for horsethieves. After about .75 miles, keep a sharp eye for a trail that breaks to the left, through some willows and across a small creek.
Now on the Ring the Peak Trail, follow the well defined trail northward through a grand and glorious grassy slope with a towering view to the east of Sentinel Point at 12,527 feet. This high point stands as “sentinel” over Pikes Peak Mountain.
Continue a gentle climb passing some ponds, stands of willows and large aspen groves. After another .75 miles, bear left at a fork in the trail. The route starts to swing east into conifer forest, where the uncommon Northern Three-toed Woodpecker may be observed.
After yet another .75 miles, enter some tight switchbacks and the last major switchback that cuts left marks a good turnaround point. Also at this switchback, a social trail continues straight/right for about 50 yards to some large rock outcrops.
A small creek flows over the top of the rocks creating a waterfall known as Anne Marie Falls. The falls are most impressive during times of high water in late spring and early summer.
Take a snack break while enjoying the falls area, then retrace the route back to the parking area at Colorado 67.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly.