Maria Mettler is ending her college career in fine fashion.
A graduate of Air Academy High School and the Air Force Academy, Mettler will compete in the NCAA Division I National Track and Field Outdoor Championships on June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
Mettler, a team captain, qualified in the 10,000 meters when she ran a time of 33 minutes, 43.43 seconds during the West Preliminary on May 27 at Texas A&M in College Station. She placed seventh in the 48-runner preliminary. As one of the top 12 finishers, she easily claimed a spot at next month’s finals in Eugene.
Mettler’s run came just 12 hours after she was commissioned as an Air Force officer at a special graduation ceremony in College Station.
Her time was especially impressive since it was just the second race she competed in 2021 after missing the majority of the season with an injury.
She ran an impressive race from the outset, finding her place in the main group right from the gun and stayed tucked within the lead pack as competitors began to drop back. She was sitting within the top 20 with 10 laps remaining and climbed into the top 10 with five laps left.
The championships will take place at the University of Oregon’s newly-renovated Hayward Field.
Mettler will be one of two Air Academy alumna at nationals. Her high school teammate, Katie Rainsberger, will compete in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
Mettler has enjoyed a stellar career. As a junior, she was an All-American in the 5,000 meters and was the Mountain West Conference indoor champion in the 3,000 meters. She registered the second fastest times in both events in Academy history and set junior class records while earning the team’s MVP award.
As a sophomore, she was the conference indoor champion in the 5,000 meters.
Mettler also was a star cross country runner for the Falcons. She earned All-America honors in 2019 after finishing 36th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
She was also a member of the record-setting cross country team that finished eighth at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
As a prep, Mettler won three state championships her senior year. She finished first at the 2016 Class 4A cross country championships. Seven months later, she won state titles in the 800- and 3200-meter events at the 4A state track and field championships.
She graduated from Air Force with a degree in behavioral science as her future plans include working in intelligence or contracting.