Who has time to make iced coffee? Or cold brew for that matter? OK, you need the ability to make espresso for this summer oriented, non-alcoholic cocktail. But really, everyone should seek that ability. Espresso is fast (hence the name); this cocktail is fast, and cold. As fast and as cold as Lindsey Vonn on the Super-G.
Elegant simplicity, two words we’ve penned time and again. Yet it’s among the highest compliments we bless with. In this case, it’s merely espresso with a pour of sugar and the smallest dash of salt, all shaken into a delightfully thick foam that presents impressively. Ideal for a summer afternoon lift.
We stole this directly from James Hoffmann, but apparently this cocktail has been employed in cafes the world over.
The Shakerato
Into a cocktail shaker laden with ice pour the following:
- double espresso (approx. 40g)
- simple syrup (10g of 1:1 sugar/water ratio)
- saline solution (2 drops via 10g salt to 40g water)
Shake very vigorously. Strain into glass of choice.
