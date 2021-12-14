Having lived and worked as a nonprofit professional in the Pikes Peak region for the past 25 years, I have come to realize what an amazingly generous community in which we all live, work and play.
As we close out a year centered around Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial celebration, I have been reflecting on how the region has been shaped over the past 150 years by a common thread — people who have given much of their time, talent and treasure to build the region into what it is today.
Dating back to the community’s beginnings, philanthropy has resulted in many of our most well-known institutions, organizations and buildings. Without the land and funding donations from Gen. William Jackson Palmer, Julie and Spencer Penrose (and subsequently the El Pomar Foundation), Winfield Scott Stratton, Henry Sachs, Alice Bemis Taylor and many others, we would not have our parks and open spaces, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, City Hall, Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Myron Stratton Home, Pikes Peak Community Foundation and many more.
Pikes Peak Library District is no different. Benefitting from the generous philanthropy of Andrew Carnegie and Gen. Palmer, the Colorado Springs Public Library opened in 1905. The Carnegie Library operates today as part of the Penrose Library campus, which was made possible with grants from El Pomar in 1965. In 2014, Library 21c’s ribbon cutting drew national attention with its first-of-its-kind spaces and concepts, much of which would not have been possible without generous community support.
Today, PPLD receives much needed support for its internationally respected spaces, programs and services from individuals, foundations and corporations to supplement its budget and allow our extraordinary librarians and support staff to serve more than 670,000 residents in our service area.
With 16 facilities, mobile library services and an ever-expanding hub of online resources, PPLD responds to the community’s unique needs by providing physical and digital materials, makerspaces and recording studios, innovative technology, meeting and study rooms, and experiential programs that are critical to fostering a community of educated, informed and engaged citizens.
PPLD has been recognized recently as a 2020 Library Journal 4-Star Library and as the 2020 Colorado Special District of the Year for its commitment to community collaboration, innovative and community-focused programs, and excellent customer service. We are deeply grateful for the charitable support that the Library continues to receive, all of which helps us serve patrons of all ages, interests and needs across El Paso County. We could not do it without you!
During this season of giving, I would encourage you to follow the examples of our region’s philanthropists and support many of the worthwhile charities and organizations that serve our community. Your charitable support is instrumental in keeping our community strong, vibrant and resilient.
On behalf of the local nonprofit community, thank you for all you have done and continue to do to support all of us. I believe our founders would be proud of the way in which you are keeping the philanthropic traditions that they established alive and well today!
Lance James serves as chief development officer for Pikes Peak Library District and executive director for the PPLD Foundation. A Colorado Springs resident since 1996, Lance has worked in the nonprofit and public service sector over the years. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family and dog, gardening, coaching youth baseball, cooking and officiating soccer matches.