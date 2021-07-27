When it comes to high-quality television in 2021, TBS is not exactly the first place to look.
Most known now as the place for “Seinfeld” and “Big Bang Theory” reruns, or the now-former home of Conan O’Brien’s late-night show, TBS does have a hidden gem among its ranks: “Miracle Workers.”
The anthology comedy series, created by Simon Rich (“Saturday Night Live,” “An American Pickle”), is back for Season 3 and is taking on the Wild West with “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail.”
Starring Steve Buscemi as outlaw Benny the Teen (a clear nod to the “how do you do, fellow kids?” meme from “30 Rock”) and Daniel Radcliffe as Reverend Zeke, this season follows these two antithetical personalities trying to lead a traveling party from a famine-hit town to the hope and prosperity of Oregon.
What Season 2, “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages,” did so well was bring a modern sensibility to its humor. The characters talked and acted like twentysomethings would now, simultaneously satirizing the absurdity of the Middle Ages and the 21st century culture all in a sharp, yet silly, package. This materializes in something as small as two princes saying “lit” as they laugh at the plight of peasants, to a season-long narrative mirroring modern automation as the “s**tshovelers” grapple with the invention of the latrine.
This is apparent right away in Season 3. In the first scene, as the town deals with its inevitable doom, Radcliffe’s reverend makes a thinly veiled case for social distancing in the wake of disease, and the townsfolk quickly shoot him down. In the third episode, Prudence (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Todd Aberdeen (Jon Bass) run into the Wild West versions of Instagram influencers, who live a nomadic life in their hipster wagon, taking photos with famous people or at famous places without ever experiencing any of it.
As good as the first two seasons of “Miracle Workers” were, Season 3 has been a work in progress through three episodes.
The cleverness has fallen behind for more low-brow humor, like transitioning from “The Simpsons” to “American Dad” on Fox’s old Sunday night comedy programming. This can partially be blamed on the nature of an anthology series. Switching up the story and setting every year means the momentum cannot be carried over from season to season. Though the cast remains, the characters they built up disappear and everyone has to start anew.
Perhaps the biggest cause for a downturn, though, is Rich’s departure. The showrunner and writer of the source material for the first two seasons left behind the show and his executive producer status. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick are now the showrunners.
There is still a lot of season left, and the bones of what made the first two so good are still there with the quick-hitting jokes and savvy commentary — but there is a lot left to be desired.
Maybe it was Rich’s magic touch that turned an unknown and under-acclaimed show into one of the funniest series of the last few years. Maybe, like the townsfolk headed to Oregon, there was an eventuality of destruction for a series that hits the restart button every season.
Either way, the first two seasons (available on HBO Max) are a rock worth looking under for a healthy serving of escapist humor. It remains to be seen if Season 3 will spell the series’ end.
Warner Strausbaugh is a page designer for The Denver Gazette and columnist for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him at warner.strausbaugh@gazette.com.