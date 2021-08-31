Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a three-part series written from interviews with Colorado Springs resident Peggy Shivers, who shares a behind-the-scenes story of the Tuskegee statue that now decorates the grounds at the United States Air Force Academy, the first eight years of her life in an all-Black community in Center Point, Texas and her outlook on community life and bringing people together through the arts. Look for Part 2 in next week’s edition.
A long history of community engagement in the arts and education signifies the life of accomplished singer and Colorado Springs resident Peggy Shivers.
A well-known resident of the Springs since 1979, when she moved to the area with her late husband Clarence, Shivers spent the first eight years of her life in an all-Black community in Center Point, Texas.
She is a witness to her husband’s training as a Tuskegee Airman, and of his endeavor to create a lasting memorial of the unique group at the Air Force Academy.
The following description of the Tuskegee Airmen comes from History.com:
“The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps (AAC), a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. Trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama, they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II. Their impressive performance earned them more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses, and helped encourage the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces.”
A challenge issued from the National Park Service website for the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site and the Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site reads, “We also challenge you to not only look at history as events that happened many years ago, but to look at historic events as the bridge that connects our past to the present that we live in today.”
Portraying a “proud Black man,” Shivers says, was her husband Clarence’s goal in sculpting the commanding Tuskegee statue that now stands on the grounds of the Air Force Academy.
The sculpture of a Tuskegee Airman, who bears a serious expression, looking skyward, was “not modeled on any one person,” she says. It is called “The Tuskegee Airmen Of World War II.”
Shivers thinks that at the time it was created, at the hands of her husband, in the late 1980s, it was the first memorial in the country to recognize the distinctive group of Black men (and also a few women and others involved in the overall endeavor) of the military’s “Tuskegee Experiment.”
“At that time, just 30 years ago, there still wasn’t much recognition of the history,” Shivers relates.
In the years following World War I, young American Black men who aspired to become pilots met with resistance, “starting with the widespread (racist) belief that Black people could not learn to fly or operate sophisticated aircraft,” states History.com.
The military’s “Tuskegee experiment” was a racist test meant to prove that some people were different, less qualified and capable. It failed miserably, except perhaps in terms of science. After the theory of incapability was proven wrong, the flyers who trained at the Tuskegee airfield and its nearby institute in Alabama — “many of whom already had bachelor’s and master’s degrees when they first began flight training in July of 1941,” according to the NPS — flew in many combat sorties.
“Despite the many hours of flight training, and the enemies that they faced at home and away, the Tuskegee Airmen still have one of the best records out of any fighter group during WWII,” states the NPS site.
Peggy Shivers sang at the Air Force Academy Tuskegee Airmen statue’s dedication ceremony in 1988. A recording of her soaring voice was found recently and shared with her by retired Air Force Col. Mark Dickerson, who was in attendance that day.
Shivers’ high, strong soprano soars and dips as she sings “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful.” The heart behind her voice and the significant notes she hits hold out evidence for not only her talent and years of dedication to her craft, but also the enduring contributions she’s made to the city of Colorado Springs.
That day, “The planes flew over at just the right second,” Shivers remembers.
Shivers tells the story of how her husband Clarence trained to be a Tuskegee Airman, but the war ended before he could serve in that capacity and he took a different direction. He had been a professional artist in Europe for a decade while the couple lived in Madrid, Spain. But Clarence had never before sculpted when the combined Denver and Colorado Springs chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. came up with the idea of doing something in honor of the men.
When the chance came to do a memorial sculpture, Peggy says Clarence “figured since he was one, he should be the one to do it. So he went out for it.”
He researched foundries in the Springs area, she relates, and “went around to the various foundries and figured out how to make a statue and made a small one and put it in a purple bag with a gold tie, and took it to the committee to (propose the piece)… I saw it when it was nothing but blocks of clay.”
The completed full-size statue now stands in the Air Force Academy’s Honor Court, where an annual remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony takes place every May 2, acknowledging the contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Another belated acknowledgment and honor was bestowed in 2019, according to the Air Force Times, when the Academy renamed its airfield after Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. — a “ground-breaking aviator” and a Tuskegee Airman who went on to become an Air Force general.
The Academy re-opened to the public again Aug. 2, after being closed for nearly 17 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who plan to visit, to perhaps take in Clarence Shivers’ statue, should note that masks are required to visit at this time, per current Defense Department and Academy rules, and regardless of vaccination status.