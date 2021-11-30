The holiday spirit is sure to abound at A Black Forest Christmas — an event that will feature Christmas carols, cookies, a tree lighting and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Set from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Black Forest Community Center, the open-to-the-public celebration starts outdoors with music from Bare Bones Trombone Choir in the Log School Park Pavilion. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be outside greeting guests and posing for photos. Young attendees are encouraged to bring their holiday wishlists to show the Jolly Old Elf.
Guests will admire the festive decorations around the Log School Park Pavilion and community center. “Each Christmas Swag in the Pavilion was handmade from boughs cut from Black Forest trees,” states the event website.
The Black Forest Chorus will begin leading Christmas Carols at 5 p.m., followed by the Tree Lighting at 5:15.
Afterward, all are invited to gather in the community center for pizza and hot drinks provided by R&R Coffeehouse & Cafe and Louie’s Pizza (donations accepted). Alcohol will not be sold, but guests over 21 may BYOB for consumption in the center.
Kids of all ages will enjoy listening to Santa reading “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and other favorite holiday tales during Storytime with Santa inside the center. Free cratftmaking will be led by a volunteer.
Cookies will be provided by members of the Black Forest Community and guests are encouraged to bring Christmas cookies to share. There will be a neighborly competition with the inaugural Great Black Forest Christmas Cookie Contest. Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall Christmas Cookie and for Most Festive Christmas Cookie.
The treats will be judged by special guests from local Black Forest businesses.