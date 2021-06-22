Colorado Springs animal shelter Safe Place for Pets is asking community members to unleash the holiday cheer and make it very merry July for pets in need of medical care.
The nonprofit, whose mission is to provide care, support and rehoming services for pets of terminally ill people, is holding its annual “Christmas in July” fundraiser to benefit its four-legged residents who weathered the pandemic. The monthlong virtual event will run from July 1-31.
Throughout July, everyone who donates to support Safe Place will receive a gift such as a Christmas ornament, wine gift bag or other special treat created or donated by a shelter volunteer or friend.
Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing to receive a wreath in the shape of a paw print at the conclusion of the event. Rhonda Easter, a Safe Place board member and owner of The Crafty Pad made the wreath.
Safe Place for Pets Leadership Team member Karen Spencer said the nonprofit hopes to raise at least $100,000 to cover significant medical expenses and oral treatments for cats and dogs in its care. “Our vet partners are very kind and generous, but we still have expenses with most pets in our care,” Spencer said.
Last year’s inaugural Christmas in July event was successful in raising funds tht enabled the shelter’s pets to receive medical and oral care.
“We first held the (virtual) campaign last July because we couldn’t risk getting together to do events. I got so many sweet emails from people who loved giving and receiving,” Spencer said.
“Now we can get together, to some degree, but we’re still doing the virtual event because it was fun and well-received by donors. As a virtual event, people wanted to stay safe but also participate in fun events for the charity. I figure we will do this campaign every July to raise awareness and dollars for the pets in our care.”
Former hospice nurse Joanne Bonacelli founded Safe Place for Pets 25 years ago after witnessing the heartache people experienced when faced with the uncertainty of their pets’ future after realizing they no longer were able to care for them.
To date, Safe Place for Pets has found loving forever homes for more than 1,200 critters while providing veterinary care and support.
It has welcomed more felines since re-opening its doors post-pandemic. Some of these pets have been adopted while others have been placed on pre-adopt status and the facility continues to welcome more.
Recently, Safe Place accepted a bonded dog and cat pair, Nadine and Steve. Nadine suffered from a bad limp until a doctor from Colorado Canine Orthopedics performed surgery on her leg. “Turned out she’d had surgeries there before and needed extra care to let it heal properly,” Spencer said.
Nadine has recovered and, along with Steve the cat, soon will be available for adoption.
“The Christmas in July campaign is an important fundraising event for SPFP because it ensures we have the funds needed to give pets the care they need. Donations make sure we can go the extra mile to put a pet on the best path for the rest of their lives,” Spencer said.
Donations may be made online at safeplacepets.org. To learn more about the Christmas in July event, call Safe Place for Pets at 719-359-0201.