As I pushed the grocery cart through the aisles last week, I realized what was different. Lots of people weren’t wearing masks. It was refreshing to see people’s faces and easier to have a conversation.
In late April, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines, people shed their masks like parkas on a hot summer day. As I headed out across the parking lot toward my car, I saw discarded masks on the ground. That day, I counted eight including a few that were squished flat from cars driving over them. I was surprised, then mad. How could people be so careless with their used masks? Are these the same people who don’t think twice about tossing a cigarette butt or a piece of trash out the window of their cars? Later that day, I saw more discarded masks on the ground at a park and a few on the asphalt at the gas station.
These precious items were in such short supply just over a year ago when mask mandates were put in place. People ordered masks online, sewed some themselves, or bought them at a local store. After my husband and I tried several different mask designs to see which were the most comfortable, we ordered some designed and made by a local high school student. They had a slot for a filter, were durable, with lots of choices of colors and prints. We stocked up and kept them in a large bowl by our front door plus in our cars and purses. My husband’s favorite masks had Buffalo Bills logos on them while mine were made of brightly colored fabrics.
One of my friends who sewed hundreds of masks last year for a healthcare facility kept the extra fabric. Now, she’s using some of it in handmade quilts and a few pincushions. One of our neighbors takes the elastic off old masks and uses it to patch jeans. Use the fabric for doll clothes, a hair scrunchie, or a makeup bag for travel. Stitch them into flower pot covers or make an apron from them. Use them as dust rags or make colorful bracelets.
Artists around the world are using them in sculptures and collages while others are layering them to make shawls and scarves. A few museums including the National Museum of African American History and Culture are collecting masks for future exhibits. Margi Hofer, museum director at the New York Historical Society, received a penguin-print mask donated by Dr. Anthony Fauci. She considers it one of the most valuable items in their fast-growing collection.
Early on in the pandemic, supplies of antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer and paper towels were in short supply. Stores limited the amount of certain items that customers could buy and shelves were often empty. The availability of many items changed by the day and even sometimes by the hour, even for baking basics such as flour. Some medicines were in short supply, including antacids like Tums, and personal protective equipment became as valuable as gold, especially in hospitals and healthcare facilities.
Unfortunately, over the past year, the amount of garbage and recycling has substantially increased across the country. The more that people stayed home, the more they cooked and cleaned. Garbage from antibacterial wipes, paper towels, Kleenex and such increased, and for short periods of time, some cities were unable to provide regular garbage pickup. Now, many things have improved and each day, more people are vaccinated. That doesn’t mean that everyone will stop wearing masks, in fact, I still wear my mask to the grocery store.
Whatever you choose to do with used masks, don’t throw them on the ground, in the park, or on the beach. Use them wisely and keep some for the future. Hopefully, some day, masks will be unnecessary and eventually, we can show them to our grandkids as examples of days gone by.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.