Rampart senior Anjelina Starck has been selected as the 2020-21 Gatorade Colorado Volleyball Player of the Year, Gatorade announced last week.
Starck is the first Gatorade Player of the Year from Rampart and the third volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year from the Pikes Peak region in the last five years.
The award recognizes the best volleyball player in the state based on outstanding athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character, and qualifies her for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
Starck, who will continue her volleyball career at Penn State, has helped Rampart to a No. 2 seed in the Class 5A volleyball state tournament, set to begin next week. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter has 164 kills, 93 digs and 21 aces through 11 matches. Last year, Starck was selected as a first-team All-American following a junior season where she had 430 kills, 353 digs, 55 aces and 35 blocks.
Starck has also volunteered in Colorado Springs’ food banks, homeless shelters, youth volleyball programs and the Miracle League, the announcement stated.
The Rams (10-1) enter the state tournament on a nine-match winning streak and are fresh off a 5A Region 2 championship. Rampart will open state competition at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at The Broadmoor World Arena against No. 7 Legend.
Starck will have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth organization, and can submit an additional application for one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants to an organization of her choosing.
