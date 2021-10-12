Follow the yellow brick road to the Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs‘ Fall Luncheon and Fashion Show.
The “Ruby Red Shoes”-themed fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at The Pinery at the Hill in Colorado Springs. It will offer a peek into affordable and colorful fall fashions provided by Fab’rik of Colorado Springs.
The nonprofit WCCS is holding the event with a goal to raise $15,000 to benefit several nonprofit organizations. These include Early Connections Learning Centers, Home Front Military Network, Millibo Art Theattre, Partners in Housing, Ronald McDonald House, Safe Kids and The Place. About 200 people are expected to attend.
“This is an opportunity for those of us who have not been together for almost two years to be able to socialize, and see old friends and make new ones. Funds raised at this event support all the club’s endeavors throughout the year,” said Public Relations Chair Linda Dyer.
This year’s theme, “Ruby Red Shoes,” is taken from the iconic 1939 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, “The Wizard of Oz.” In the film, Glinda the Good Witch of the North tells Dorothy that clicking the heels of her ruby red shoes three times will return her home to Kansas. Guests are encouraged to wear red shoes, as it serves as a symbol of hope and optimism. Masks are not mandatory.
Guests will be treated to a luncheon of gluten-free lemon herb and chicken dinner and mixed salad. A vegetarian option is available upon request.
During the event, guests will enjoy a full runway fashion show by Fab’rik Colorado Springs, located in the University Village Colorado shopping center. Fab’rik is known not only for its affordable and trendy fashions, but also for its contributions to the community by holding fundraisers and maintaining a clothing bin in the store where customers can donate used items to local shelters.
The event will provide a much-needed opportunity for women in the community to socialize, browse and shop the WCCS’ “Opportunity Baskets” raffle, and enjoy lunch while supporting the club — which in turn supports some of the organizations listed above.
“The entertainment is our pre-luncheon social time with the focus on the opportunity baskets. It takes a while for the women to make the rounds to see all the baskets and decide which ones they will put their ticket(s) in front of. It is mostly a social hour but, also is one of the highlights of our event. The fashion show which will include models from our nonprofits,” Dyer said.
Due to pandemic precautions, there was no luncheon and fashion show last year.
“Out of an abundance of caution and respect for our members as well as our community we suspended the luncheon temporarily in light of the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Dyer said.
WCCS is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which has been serving the community since 1902. The GFWC brings together local women’s clubs with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
Boasting 90,000 members in affiliated clubs in all states and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members work locally to create global change. GFWC does this by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.
For its part, the WCCS is founded on a legacy determined to enhance the present and forge new paths to a better future for the community through volunteer service and fundraising. The club embraces all women and encourages a sharing of professional and personal talents.
“Because we are a service organization, all of our money either donated or raised goes to support local nonprofits. While the bulk of the money raised is from ticket sales, and of course the opportunity baskets, we are more than happy to receive monetary donations,” Dyer said.
Tickets are $50 ($20 tax deductible) and may be purchased online at bit.ly/3oF333B. Paid reservations are due by Oct. 18.