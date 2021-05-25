Pine Creek neighborhood resident Teddi Domann and a group of passionate people wanting to invest in the lives of kids came together in 2006 to create Pro Football Camp. Since then, more than 4,000 boys and girls have been taught character and football skills.
“I think we put on a darned good camp,” Domann said. “We have former and current NFL players who want to pour into the lives of kids and prepare them for their lives ahead.”
Always a go-getter, Domann has been working at her usual frantic pace in the months leading up to this year’s camp. The 16th event will take place July 13-15 at John Venezia Community Park (Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard). The camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 14.
Once again, the camp will team up with current and former NFL athletes to provide a great experience for the kids.
“We want to consistently grow this camp and get the reach out there to as many kids as we can,” Domann said.
Domann added that she expects around 300 campers this year.
The 2020 camp almost didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Domann got support from Colorado Spring School District 11 officials and the camp was held without a hitch at Garry Barry Stadium.
Over the years, the camp has also been held at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Vista Ridge High School.
Domann is working on having at least a dozen current and former NFL athletes at the camp to work with the kids and share their insights and stories into their careers and lives. The challenge, as always, is not just to create a fun and uplifting experience but also one that will have a lasting impact on the campers.
Two ways that is done off the field is through the camp’s kickoff event called Meet the Pros Monday July 12 at Back East Bar & Grill (9475 Briar Village Point) and July 14 with Praise with the Pros at a local church. Domann is still working on securing the location of the church, where the pros share insightful stories from their personal and professional lives.
Because of last year’s COVID restrictions, Domann was only able to have one NFL rostered player — Houston Texans quarterback Nick Tiano — at the camp.
Domann is hoping that the NFL eases its restrictions and allows current players to work Pro Football Camp, as well as the usual array of former NFL athletes work the camp as usual.
Last year, the Rocky Mountain Thunder Katz, a semi-pro women’s football team based in Colorado Springs, also helped out with the camp. Domann expects the Katz to help out again this year.
Domann said that one mother told her, “My daughter expressed that she was very happy to have two female pro coaches that were very patient and explained things she didn’t previously know about the sport. They made her feel comfortable with the game and boosted her knowledge and confidence.”
Domann said various charities also work with the camp. Among them is Hope and Home, a foster care agency based in Colorado Springs.
For more information about Pro Football Camp or for registration, visit profootballcamp.com.