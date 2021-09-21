A story is often told of three pastors sitting at a restaurant table debating the best way to pray. The Baptist minister adamantly said, “The best way to pray is walking along on a riverbank or a seashore.” The Methodist minister counters with, “No, sir … the best way to pray is in my garden while smelling the beautiful aroma of the flowers.” The Catholic priest shakes his head and said, “The best way to pray is at the altar on your knees facing the crucifix.” At a nearby table, a gruff voice speaks up and says, “I am a telephone repairman. The best way I found to pray is hanging upside down from a telephone pole.”
The telephone repairman was relating an intense situation. He found himself in a life crisis and had cried out to God in desperation. The story makes for a great joke. But prayer is really no joking matter. It is the way we communicate with our maker. It is a pathway to reach the heavenlies with the earthly concerns of life.
Jesus taught us how to pray when he gave us The Lord’s Prayer found in Matthew 6 and Luke 11 of The Holy Bible. It more accurately should be referred to as the Disciple’s Prayer, as it is our prayer to Him.
Some can recite The Lord’s Prayer faster than it takes to order a fancy coffee at Starbucks. Many people know it by heart from hearing it said routinely in a liturgical church setting. It is thought of as a formal prayer. However, nothing could be further from the truth. It is truly Jesus teaching his disciples how to be intimate with God. I doubt Jesus meant for it to become a ritualistic mantra recited in a fancy building once a week.
I challenge you to find a quiet place and grab yourself a cup of coffee. Take the ‘Our Father,’ as some groups refer to the Lord’s Prayer, and work your way through the prayer one phrase at a time. When you say, “Our Father who art in heaven …” stop for a moment and thank God for being in heaven. Thank him that he looks over the entire globe and how nothing escapes his eye. Then when you get to the phrase "hallowed be thy name," pause and honor God by talking to him about how hallowed his name is to you personally. Ask him to forgive you if you have taken his name in vain. Take the prayer phrase by phrase and use it as a baseline for talking with the Father. You will be amazed at the depth of each phrase and how the words of Christ are so impactful.
In 1987, Pastor Larry Lea wrote a treatise on prayer called Could You Not Tarry One Hour? He was capturing the question Jesus asked his disciples who had fallen asleep in the Garden of Gethsemane. The book became a bestseller in Christian circles, and pastors led their congregations in prayer campaigns challenging them to pray at least one hour a day. You may cringe because you feel there is no way you can spend an hour a day in prayer. But could you start with five minutes? God will watch over you for 1,440 minutes each day. Can you spare five for him? And you might find the five minutes begins to lean more to 10 which becomes 15. But can you do five minutes for your Lord and Savior? It will begin to change your life.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs as a Consumer Affairs Specialist after 10 years. He can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.