Michele Messenger read three stage adaptations of Jane Austen’s novel “Sense and Sensibility” before choosing a version by Kate Hamill to be performed by Pine Creek High School Theater Program students.
Messenger, a drama and performing arts teacher and theatre director for the school, said she considers several criteria when selecting a performance, including shows that haven’t been recently performed by nearby schools. For this production, Messenger wanted a classic piece that would give drama students an opportunity to work in a different time period while having the relevant message of moderation accompanied by a happy ending, she said.
“At the root of it, it’s about judging a book by its cover, and family, and a lot of stuff that we deal with in our times, which you wouldn’t think of the first time you hear of it,” assistant director Morgan Wylie, a PCHS junior, said about “Sense and Sensibility” in a Sept. 29 article by Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Seibel for Pine Creek High School Talon Media. Seibel, incidentally, is cast as one of the leads — Elinor Dashwood — in the play.
The Creek Theatre production, with performances open to the public Nov. 11-13, brings together a unique collection of students passionate about theatre. In addition to 21 cast members, about 60 students serve as technical crew members.
As the work is set in England, students were asked to use a British accent when reciting monologues during play tryouts.
Set from 1792 to 1797, the story chronicles the lives of three young unmarried sisters — Elinor, Marianne and Margaret Dashwood. Along with their widowed mother, the sisters move out of their grand Sussex, England home, Norland Park, after the estate is passed down to John Dashwood’s son, a product from his first marriage.
Wealthy neighbor Sir John Middleton offers assistance and before long, suitors for Elinor and Marianne are found, but not realized. They are the dashing John Willoughby, future vicar Edward Ferrars and retired colonial gentleman Col. Christopher Brandon. Through their experiences, the girls find love, romance and, eventually, heartbreak.
PCHS seniors Seibel and Carly Simpson portray Elinor (the reserved, “sensible” sister) and Marianne (the romantic and passionate sister), and junior Kendall Schumm has the role of their younger sister, Margaret.
Interviewed for the school newspaper article, Simpson said of her character, “Marianne is the quintessence of teenage idealism. She is just so romantic, romanticizes life, and sees the good in everybody, and I see that in myself and in so many of my friends. Marianne is ever-present in the teenage experience.”
Additional cast members are seniors Lydia Borg, Braxton Dietz, Kayla James and Jordan Smoot; juniors Kastyn Borg, Noelle Carmady, Nick Christopherson, Zachary Frederic, Cole Freyler, Tyler Havens, Alysson Mattsson, Andrew Moser, Abigail Pettit, Campbell Pontius and Malena Schultz; and sophomores Alison Andrusiak, Samantha Chambers and Jackson Lay.
The production will run about 2 1/2 hours with an intermission.
Playwright Hamill tackled the adaptation because she wanted to tell a female-centered story. “I wanted to create women-centered narratives, told through a female gaze,” she said in a 2019 interview for the Portland Center Stage.
Messenger said of Hammill’s work, “I felt this version portrayed the most heart and humor of those I considered.”
Students run the lights, sound, props and backstage crew, and come in on Saturdays to help build sets.
“We have an extremely supportive parent volunteer community that support us in so many ways, including helping with everything from feeding cast and crew to sewing costumes and supervising set construction,” Messenger said.
Returning to holding a full-sized production following COVID-19 restrictions was the biggest obstacle in launching this production, Messenger said. This year presented some additional challenges resulting from the limitations born by the pandemic.
“In our tech department, we have a ‘legacy’ program where upperclassmen work to train their underclassmen replacements to carry on after they graduate We had two years’ worth of students graduate without being able to effectively do that,” Messenger said.
Messenger was unsure of what student participation in theatre would look like having only met many of the now-sophomore class online, and having no idea of how many freshmen would be interested in participating.
“The most rewarding aspect is seeing students back together in a full-scale capacity, doing what they love. Seeing that sense of community and engagement restored is almost overwhelming,” Messenger said.
The Pine Creek Theatre Program offers classes during the school day in acting, directing, set design, costuming, props and publicity.
Students of all ability levels are welcome to join the Theatre’s tech departments or audition to perform as an actor, Messenger said.
Students have opportunities to work with backstage and set crews, hair and makeup, sound and mics, lights, costumes and props. The troupe performs two large-scale productions annually — a play in the fall and a musical in the spring.
The spring performance will be “The Sound of Music.”