Brock Domann has found his final college football home.
The 2017 Pine Creek High School graduate recently signed a scholarship offer with the University of Louisville where he is expected to compete for the starting job this fall.
“They told me I’ll be coming in at No. 2 or No. 3,” Domann said. “I need to compete and push the starter. It’s his job to lose.”
Senior Malik Cunningham is projected to be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback. A two-year starter, last season, he completed 195 of 304 pass attempts for 2,617 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Cunningham was second on the team in rushing with 829 yards and seven touchdowns.
Louisville was 4-7 in 2020 while playing in the highly competitive Atlantic Coast Conference that includes the likes of Clemson and Florida State.
“When I get my shot, I’m going to run with it,” Domann said. “I have to put my head down and grind.”
Domann, 22, and the Cardinals will have the national stage to themselves on Sept. 6 when they play Mississippi at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
“It’s going to be a treat,” Domann said. “I’m going to soak up every minute of it.”
Domann said he chose Louisville over UCLA (he worked out for Chip Kelly there), San Jose State, UTEP and Rice.
Louisville is Domann’s fifth college in four years. Last spring, he played for Independence (Kan.) Community College, where he started all seven games and helped the Pirates to a 5-2 record.
Domann completed 108 of 190 passes (56.8%) for 1,540 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had his best game in the season finale at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, completing 23 of 31 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown during a 19-16 victory.
In addition to Independence, Domann has played for or been on the roster of three other programs — Ventura (Calif.) Community College, Campbell University (Buies Creek, N.C.) and San Bernardino (Calif.) Valley College.
Despite all his stops, he still has three years of eligibility remaining.
“This is my last stop,” Domann said. “When I visited Louisville I had the feeling this is heaven. I hadn’t had that feeling in college.
“I’ve learned that there are seven billon people in the world and they all can’t take the same road. This has been my journey.”
Doman (6-feet-2, 205 pounds) reported to Louisville last week and will take part in weights and conditioning before settling into camp later this month.
Domann has learned a lot of offensive systems since leading Pine Creek to the 2016 Class 4A state title. He began his college career at Ventura in the fall of 2017. He took only 11 units each of his two semesters there during the 2017-18 academic year, which allowed him to gray shirt. He was still able to work out with the team.
The following year (2018 season), he was under center for the Pirates. Domann helped Ventura to a 10-3 record as he passed for 1,568 yards in the high-octane offense.
Domann transferred to Campbell for the spring 2019 semester and was given the option to redshirt, which allowed him to practice with the team.
Domann transferred to San Bernardino Valley College, a two-year institution in southern California, in January 2020 and hoped to use that experience as a springboard to a Division I college.
But he never played a down for SBVC, choosing instead to transfer to Independence prior to the spring 2021 season.