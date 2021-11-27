LAKEWOOD • Zion Hill stood above the pack.
As both Chatfield and Pine Creek took to a knee for a post-game prayer, the senior led it. It was a stark contrast to the running back who’d tried to destroy every Charger defender in his way for the short-handed Eagles for four quarters.
His 100-plus-yard effort wasn’t enough in the end, as mistakes took a potential win for Pine Creek and turned it into a 28-21 loss to No. 7 Chatfield in the 4A football semifinals.
On just the final drive, the Eagles jumped across the line on fourth and four to give Chatfield a new set of downs. They had the ball stripped away to start the aforementioned game-winning drive for the Chargers.
The fumble came on a play when Hill was on the sidelines getting a quick rest.
“We came from not a lot of respect with not being ranked,” coach Todd Miller said. “It was a great ride. In these games, it’s about making plays. Sometimes, our youth showed up a little bit in tough situations.”
The Eagles extended multiple drives with penalties throughout the second half. The final encroachment added to a list of past encroachments, including a pair on the point after touchdown following Chatfield’s third score.
Three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — also plagued the Eagles. Freshman Cameron Cooper was tasked with filling in for hobbled senior Josiah Roy.
In practice last week, coach Miller and company thought Roy would be out after the senior showed up with an ankle that ‘looked like a basketball.’ He worked out through the week, and even took a few snaps Saturday, but was unable to make his usual impact.
“He’s a warrior and he led us all year,” Miller said. “It’s a long off-season thinking about this one.”
Hill and Roy are both set to graduate in May. The combination put up over 4,000 all-purpose yards and a combined 48 touchdowns, including a pair by Hill in the loss.
Roy carried the team early in the year when Hill’s high-ankle sprain kept it out, and the latter did the same when the signal caller’s ankle followed suit last week.
The two leave a legacy, one that includes several playoff wins, top-ranked wins and playoff runs. Above all, they, along with the other seniors, depart the program as family.
“I’m glad I had a glimpse of four years (in these kid’s) lives,” Miller said holding back tears. “It’s hard. But, it needs to be. You develop a relationship with these guys, and when you lose them — you don’t lose them, but when they go on — it’s hard.
“That’s a special time. I’m honored to be their coach.”
