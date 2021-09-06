Answering a national call for animal aid workers, five representatives from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shipped out to Tennessee last week to help animals displaced by Hurricane Ida.
The four volunteers and one staff member, members of the humane society’s “Community Animal Response Team,” deployed to assist with setting up an emergency animal care shelter for homeless or wayward pets left behind or lost in the mayhem caused by Hurricane Ida.
“It is very important to us to be able to help provide care for homeless dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida,” Duane Adams, HSPPR president, said in a press release.
The team deployed at the request of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a nonprofit dedicated to providing aid and shelter to animals throughout the nation, and who has been assisting with evacuations, rescues, shelters, and care for pets displaced by Ida.
The Community Animal Response Team, made up exclusively of volunteers, is the Pike Peak region’s emergency rescue team for animals in bad spots. They’re trained and certified to carry out rescue operations for pets and livestock, as well as to evacuate and shelter those animals during disasters or other emergencies.
That community work, Adams said, doesn’t stop at state lines.
“We are so grateful for all the help and support we received while caring for animals displaced by natural disasters in Colorado’s history, so of course we didn’t hesitate when the call for help came on this occasion,” Adams said. “Our hearts go out to the impacted communities that are still recovering after the devastation of Ida.”
Contact the writer: esteban.candelaria@gazette.com