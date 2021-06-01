Motorists can expect overnight lane closures to cause delays on Interstate 25 near North Gate Boulevard starting this month, transportation officials announced.
From 10 a.m. to 5 a.m., June 7 through 9, northbound lanes will detour off the interstate and around the construction zone starting at the Interquest Parkway exit using northbound Highway 83 and westbound North Gate Boulevard to re-enter the interstate, a news release stated.
The seven-mile detour will likely add at least 10 minutes to travel time.
Closures are also scheduled June 10 and 11 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for southbound lanes. Starting at Baptist Road drivers will exit, drive east to Struthers Road and head south to re-enter the interstate at North Gate Boulevard.
The three-mile detour will likely add at least 10 minutes of driving time.
Drivers should be aware that some of the lane closures could start as early as 7 p.m.
The $65 million construction project will add a new exit with four-lanes and six bridges connecting I-25 to Voyager Parkway. The project is expected to finish in late summer 2021, the release said.
It’s an important step toward connecting the interstate with Powers Boulevard, the main artery serving the eastern side of Colorado Springs.
Go to i25powers.com for project updates. Text POWERS to 21000 to sign up for construction alerts.
Contact the writer: jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com