For as long as she could remember, Marian had always been a hoarder, filling her home from floor-to-ceiling with junk.
Marian never threw anything away, and each weekend attended flea markets and yard sales to buy items she already had or didn’t need. Stacks of electronics and appliances took up residence in one corner of her clutter-filled garage, and walls of plastic containers and cardboard boxes filled to overflowing with junk littered the inside of her home, leaving only a narrow walkway.
Because of her addiction, Marian experienced several in-home accidents. Marian knew she had a problem, but refused to seek help. This led her children to hire a professional hoarding service to clean up the mess that took decades for her to accumulate.
An article on restorationmasterfinder.com, “Dangers of Hoarding and Cleanup Procedures,” reports that hoarding can be dangerous to a person’s health, mental state and home. Hoarding dangers can include mold growth, bug infestations and tripping hazards, and can overwhelm the brain, induce stress and sap energy, the article states.
Unsanitary conditions can be dangerous, as human or animal feces can spread airborne bacteria. Ammonia build-up from decaying products causes serious indoor air-quality issues, resulting in various respiratory problems. Urine-stained clothes and fabrics can propel ammonia levels to dangerous exposure levels and become harmful to those with cardiac or respiratory conditions.
Also, insect infestations can seriously impact personal health. Some insect bites, such as mosquito bites that can transmit the West Nile virus, and tick bites that may transmit Lyme disease, are dangerous to humans, while other insects can carry and spread E. coli and salmonella bacteria. Cockroaches can contribute to childhood asthma and allergies, spread bacteria and grow in population rapidly.
Additionally, hoarding can attract mice and rats carrying bacteria, diseases and deadly viruses. The bodies of cats, dogs and other creatures have been discovered in some hoarders’ homes, and live snakes too, have been discovered amid the clutter.
Hoarding also can be harmful to those who assist in the clean-up, as junk piles can fall on the contractors and can block airflow in a home, causing low levels of oxygen or cool air on hot days. Tripping hazards are common, as they can result in broken bones and fractured hips, especially among the elderly.
Emergency workers have been injured in their efforts to help hoarders during lifesaving emergencies.
As seen on TV
The award-winning TV series “Hoarders” depicts real-life struggles and treatment of homeowners suffering from compulsive hoarding disorder. The series inspired homeowners to evaluate their clutter, and clean and organize their homes.
A local as well as national issue
Bio-One Colorado Springs specializes in hoarding cases, cleans clutter and has experience with hoarding-associated dangers. The service assesses the situation to determine if a professional contractor, pest control or exterminator is warranted.
BOCS travels to all El Paso County, Pueblo, Teller and Fremont counties, and sometimes Alamosa and Lamar to assist clients in removing the clutter, and said owner Dale Palmer.
“You discuss with the client what needs to be found, saved, donated or removed. We do not always find everything that the client is looking for, but we give it a solid effort. Finding jewelry, keys, money, legal papers and family keepsakes are most important,” Palmer said.
“We start by removing trash and hoarding items as you go in the door. In most cases, the door cannot be completely opened until we start removing items and trash. You create an area to place items that will be kept, a place for items to be donated and roll-off dumpster for items heading to the landfill.
“We have decontaminated houses with five to six feet of trash and hoarded items stacked up with only trails going through the house. Add a layer of animal and human urine and feces, rotting food in the pantry and a rodent infestation.”
Clean-up is costly, involving many trash and hoarding technicians. Roll-off dumpsters range from $300 to $700 depending on the dumpster size and house location. Dumpster prices change by ZIP code, with two to three dumpsters often used per job.
“You can’t run a machine through the house to scoop up items to be thrown away,” Palmer said. “It is a hands-on job and work is compounded by the fact most houses have an upstairs and a basement, so now all trash and hoarded items are being carried up and down stairs.”
Therapists encourage hoarders to seek treatment to break their addiction. In the “Treating People with Hoarding Disorder” post by the American Psychological Association, Psychologist David Tolin, director of the Anxiety Disorders Center at the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital, said most patients show significant hoarding behaviors after treatment.
“Many (patients) come in for something else and don’t mention hoarding unless you ask them… People show significant improvement, but the majority still have a hoarding disorder at the end of treatment,” Tolin said.
To learn more, call the American Psychological Association at 1-800-374-2721 or visit apa.org. For more about Bio-One Colorado Springs, call 719-421-1121 or visit bioonecoloradosprings.com.