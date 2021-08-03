Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates recently opened its sixth Pikes Peak region location at in the growing northern portion of Colorado Springs.
As with the clinic’s other locations in the city, the 1268 Interquest Parkway, Suite 120 (80921) office, which opened June 30, offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy. Other ORA locations are on Austin Bluffs Parkway, Elkton Drive, Tutt Boulevard, and Tenderfoot Hill Road in the Springs as well as one on Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument.
With six locations, ORA can provide even greater ease of access to its patients, said founder and area director Dan Fogarty. He added that he believes that nobody should have to travel far to receive care.
“Our goal is to provide accessible PT to the community,” Fogarty said. “So that if someone wants to see us, there is not an ORA so far away that they couldn’t get to us. In the Springs or Monument, you wouldn’t drive more than 10 minutes probably, max, to get to us.”
Fogarty opened the first ORA location in November 2002, to fill a gap he saw in orthopedic rehabilitation healthcare.
“We are different,” Fogarty said. “It’s important for people to know that we are there Monday through Friday, morning and evening. Not only are you going to get great care, but great customer service … If a patient calls, our goal is within 24 hours, we schedule them. If they want to be in, they’re in.”
He added that he’s sought to create a specific patient experience at his clinics. “Our goal is to create a culture that lets patients have fun at therapy but also helps them reach their outcomes,” Fogarty said.
Interquest Clinic Director Jessica Leivers, who has a doctor of physical therapy degree from Emory University and is a certified orthopedic clinical specialist, said the most rewarding part of her job is her patient’s last day of therapy.
“[Their goals] can be anything from ‘I want to be able to get down on the floor to play with my kids or grandkids’ or ‘I want to be able to run a marathon,’” Leivers said. “To be able to see them reaching those goals and getting to the point where they are independent, with everything they need to be able to do, and don’t need me anymore is really exciting.”
Through its growth over the past two decades, ORA has been able to continue expanding its reach and perpetuating this culture.
“We can help a whole bunch of people in the Springs, and that is sort of why we continue to grow …” Leivers said. “We know there is a need out there, so we will continue to try and expand and get closer to folks because we feel like distance should not be a barrier.”
She said ORA plans to continue expanding.
Clinic hours (at every location) are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, call 719-418-7610 or visit oraclinic.com.