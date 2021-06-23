Ah, spring. What a wonderful time of year, when our gardens and greenspaces begin to come out of their winter sleep to show off green leaves and colorful flowers.
It is in these months, when many people spend time combing local garden centers for new plants and supplies to prepare their yards for the growing season. A blooming environment also means a return of a gardener’s closest foe, the weed. Each year, people spend a great portion of home garden care ensuring an optimum level of health and attractiveness through regular maintenance of weed removal. This labor of love not only helps your home garden, but your neighbor’s garden, natural landscapes and agricultural spaces nearby.
So, what are weeds? Basically, a weed is a plant that is out of place or not intentionally planted. Though, did you know there is a difference in how bad a weed can be? Weeds are not only established plants such as dandelions, but also non-native or invasive plants that when not controlled can take over landscapes, pushing out native vegetation. The worst types of weeds are known as noxious weeds.
Noxious weeds are non-native and invasive plants that have no natural controls and adapt well to new conditions. These plants can quickly take over locations where native plants usually exist, causing a decline in the vegetation diversity, wildlife food resources, loss of soil moisture, and acceleration of erosion processes. When these plants find their way into pasture and range lands, livestock and grazing wildlife can be harmed due to the lack of nutrients or level of toxicity they host.
Thirty-one years ago, noxious weeds became such a problem that they gained the attention of Colorado legislature, who took action in passing the Colorado Noxious Weed Act (1996, 35-5.5 CRS). This act initiated the mission to identify, control and eradicate a wide range of plants that have a direct negative impact on native vegetation and agriculture. The Colorado Department of Agriculture compiled a list of target plants, prioritized in three levels based on needed attention for control: List A, B, C, and watchlist. List A and B plants require the most attention, as they need immediate removal and control to eradicate or prevent spread.
It may be surprising to some gardeners what plants are on this list, as they can be very attractive and sometimes intentionally planted. One such example is myrtle spurge (List A), an ornamental plant from Eurasia that is popular in many gardens across Colorado Springs due to its ability to easily grow in rock gardens. Unfortunately, this plant is a great escape artist, shooting its seeds up to 15 feet away that can last in the ground up to eight years. It contains a sap that can cause severe skin irritations and is poisonous if eaten.
Now, you may be excited to tackle this year’s weeds, but before you go out and start pulling, digging, and spraying, check to see if those methods are the best ways to remove them. When treated incorrectly, a gardener can find themselves spending more time, energy, and money instead. The method in controlling noxious weeds depends on the type of plant and time of year. Of course, prevention is the best method. Prevention can be accomplished by not intentionally planting listed species, using weed-free soil and landscape materials, and cleaning equipment and clothing after being in an area with known noxious weeds. Beyond this method are cultural, biological, mechanical, and chemical. Each one or combination serves an appropriate level of effectiveness on a particular plant. To learn about each plant’s treatment method, check out both the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the El Paso County Noxious Weed websites. Here you can find fact sheets on each of the listed species.
Getting rid of noxious weeds is not an easy task and takes everyone’s participation to meet this goal. Not to mention, it is the law. By getting to know the noxious weed plant species and how to control them, you are not only helping your home garden thrive, but also your neighbor’s and all the ecosystems that surround you. So while you are out pouring love and care into your gardens, spread that love by removing noxious weeds.
Elaine Freeth is a biological technician with the City of Colorado Springs – Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services. She has a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and is currently pursuing a master’s in Environmental Policy & Management, with a concentration in Fish and Wildlife Management. She has worked as an environmental educator, seabird restoration intern, natural resource volunteer and community cleanup volunteer. Her lifelong passion for natural resource conservation comes from her experiences with her grandmother Betty Stevenson, a conversation steward, and great uncle Adolf Dittman, a notable horticulturist.