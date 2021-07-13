Sam Vines, a former Pine Creek High School student, is in his fourth professional season as a defender for the Colorado Rapids.
Vines, 22, has made eight starts this season, subbing off for just one minute. He has a goal and an assist.
On July 1, United States Soccer announced that Vines was one of three players from the Rapids chosen to compete in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Camp began in Kansas City on July 5 with the group stage of the tournament set to begin on July 10.
Vines has already attracted overseas interest. He is signed with the Rapids through 2025.
According to Spotrac.com, which tracks the salaries of Major League Soccer players, Vines has a base salary with the Rapids of $425,000 this year with a guaranteed salary of $487,677.
Start of fall prep sports just around the corner
The start of the 2021-22 Colorado High School Activities Association fall prep sports season is less than three weeks away.
According to the CHSAA website, boys’ golf can hold its first practices on Aug. 2. The first matches can be played as early as Aug. 5.
All other fall sports are set to begin on Aug. 9. Those sports include football, boys’ and girls’ cross country, girls’ volleyball, softball, boys’ soccer, field hockey, gymnastics, boys’ tennis, spirit and unified bowling.
The 2020-21 season was anything but normal. It was a hodge-podge of sports being played during non-traditional parts of the year. All sports played reduced seasons.
Four fall sports teams from the Pikes Peak region won state championships last calendar year. Rampart volleyball (Class 5A), Palmer Ridge volleyball (4A), The Classical Academy girls’ cross country (3A) and Manitou Springs football (2A).
Other fall teams and programs who were state runners-up last year were Palmer Ridge football (4A), Cheyenne Mountain boys tennis (4A), TCA football (3A), Thomas MacLaren School boys’ soccer (2A), Cheyenne Mountain boys’ cross country (4A) and TCA boys’ cross country (3A).
Eagles kick off set for Aug. 27
The Pine Creek football team will play in the combined 5A/4A South Conference this year.
The Eagles open their season at Pueblo West on Aug. 27 in a non-league affair. On Sept. 16, they will play Discovery Canyon at District 20 Stadium for the first time ever.
The Eagles begin league play Oct. 1 at Parker. Other league games include Douglas County, Chaparral, Regis Jesuit and Doherty.