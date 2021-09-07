This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 31-June 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2620 Tomah Place.......................$275,000
5101 Gore Pass Court…...............$292,500
919 Bayfield Way….....................$300,000
4519 Shadowglen Drive...........…$345,000
3837 Surrey Lane…...................$350,000
5101 Weaver Drive….....................$375,000
6630 Northwind Drive.............…$380,000
5920 Breeze Court…..................$405,000
4975 Brown Valley Lane…........$422,500
6520 Turret Drive….....................$430,000
5471 Oro Grande Drive…............$436,000
2635 Black Diamond Terrace….$455,900
80919
6066 Colony Circle…...................$315,000
7726 Sun Shimmer View…..........$379,860
6403 La Plata Peak Drive.........$405,000
6910 Delmonico Drive.............…$475,000
2465 Green Valley Heights.....…$529,000
4950 Granby Circle.................…$540,000
616 Freemont Circle…................$542,000
1030 Popes Valley Drive…........$560,000
4830 Granby Circle….................$575,000
2155 Ramsgate Terrace…..........$575,000
7740 Julynn Road…...................$600,000
2570 Edenderry Drive…............$600,000
490 Buckeye Drive…....................$620,100
1055 Golden Hills Road…............$639,300
3220 Cherrystone Way….........$1,295,000
80920
7140 White Mountain Drive…....$310,000
2419 Elite Terrace….....................$362,500
8255 Candon Drive…..................$373,000
6621 Foxdale Circle…..................$383,500
8067 Fallgold Court…................$390,000
7372 Liberty Bell Drive…...........$399,000
2035 N. Whitehorn Drive….........$412,000
7816 Flicker Grove…....................$414,900
9307 Prairie Clover Drive…......$425,000
4058 Purple Plum Way…..........$430,000
5022 Herndon Circle…..............$436,000
1865 W Whitehorn Drive…........$464,500
8345 Avens Circle…...................$470,000
2565 Cardigan Drive…................$471,000
8115 Avens Circle…......................$476,500
6155 Ashton Park Place….........$482,500
4550 Kashmire Drive….............$490,000
2590 Marston Heights…...........$540,000
3130 Windjammer Drive….........$545,000
9280 Chetwood Drive…............$625,000
9542 Penstemon Court….........$640,000
3584 Shady Rock Drive….........$670,000
9530 Pinon Pine Circle…...........$765,000
2925 Glen Arbor Drive…............$925,000
80921
13174 Diamond Edge Way…........$457,000
654 Rolling Rock Point…...........$475,000
2721 Crooked Vine Court….........$515,000
16180 Herring Road…..................$531,850
13104 Cake Bread Heights…......$555,000
2028 Ruffino Drive..................…$580,000
857 Easy Goer Court…................$603,824
1171 Middle Creek Parkway….....$635,000
479 Caprice Court…...................$642,000
1877 Walnut Creek Court…..........$682,131
13253 Lions Peak Way….............$689,900
2420 Baystone Court….............$690,000
1135 Man O’war Way…................$695,000
1883 Walnut Creek Court…..........$715,661
11528 Funny Cide Court…...........$732,500
1125 Seattle Slew Heights….........$924,017
14184 Stone Eagle Place.........…$932,035
13265 Cedarville Way….............$980,000
1820 Pleier Drive…...................$1,200,000
80924
8917 Bella Flora Heights..........…$331,000
7444 Johnsontown Heights…...$391,802
5010 Makalu Drive…...................$465,070
5532 Blue Moon Drive.............…$515,000
8293 Misty Moon Drive…...........$540,000
10517 Odin Drive….......................$543,299
5993 Brave Eagle Drive….........$550,000
5205 Sirbal Drive….....................$550,498
6636 Wolf Gulch Drive…............$555,922
4531 Horse Gulch Loop…............$582,391
9002 Stony Creek Drive…........$585,000
6418 Cumbre Vista Way….........$599,000
5691 Leon Young Drive…..........$600,000
5871 Thurber Drive…................$600,000
8557 Winding Passage Drive.…$612,000
4697 Hanging Lake Circle….........$617,182
9345 Rock Pond Way….............$640,000
10342 Sharon Springs Drive…..$656,723
5887 Leon Young Drive….........$676,000
5393 Gem Lake Court….............$765,000
10422 Bergan Peak Court…......$945,972