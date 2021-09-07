neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 31-June 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2620 Tomah Place.......................$275,000

5101 Gore Pass Court…...............$292,500

919 Bayfield Way….....................$300,000

4519 Shadowglen Drive...........…$345,000

3837 Surrey Lane…...................$350,000

5101 Weaver Drive….....................$375,000

6630 Northwind Drive.............…$380,000

5920 Breeze Court…..................$405,000

4975 Brown Valley Lane…........$422,500

6520 Turret Drive….....................$430,000

5471 Oro Grande Drive…............$436,000

2635 Black Diamond Terrace….$455,900

80919

6066 Colony Circle…...................$315,000

7726 Sun Shimmer View…..........$379,860

6403 La Plata Peak Drive.........$405,000

6910 Delmonico Drive.............…$475,000

2465 Green Valley Heights.....…$529,000

4950 Granby Circle.................…$540,000

616 Freemont Circle…................$542,000

1030 Popes Valley Drive…........$560,000

4830 Granby Circle….................$575,000

2155 Ramsgate Terrace…..........$575,000

7740 Julynn Road…...................$600,000

2570 Edenderry Drive…............$600,000

490 Buckeye Drive…....................$620,100

1055 Golden Hills Road…............$639,300

3220 Cherrystone Way….........$1,295,000

80920

7140 White Mountain Drive…....$310,000

2419 Elite Terrace….....................$362,500

8255 Candon Drive…..................$373,000

6621 Foxdale Circle…..................$383,500

8067 Fallgold Court…................$390,000

7372 Liberty Bell Drive…...........$399,000

2035 N. Whitehorn Drive….........$412,000

7816 Flicker Grove…....................$414,900

9307 Prairie Clover Drive…......$425,000

4058 Purple Plum Way…..........$430,000

5022 Herndon Circle…..............$436,000

1865 W Whitehorn Drive…........$464,500

8345 Avens Circle…...................$470,000

2565 Cardigan Drive…................$471,000

8115 Avens Circle…......................$476,500

6155 Ashton Park Place….........$482,500

4550 Kashmire Drive….............$490,000

2590 Marston Heights…...........$540,000

3130 Windjammer Drive….........$545,000

9280 Chetwood Drive…............$625,000

9542 Penstemon Court….........$640,000

3584 Shady Rock Drive….........$670,000

9530 Pinon Pine Circle…...........$765,000

2925 Glen Arbor Drive…............$925,000

80921

13174 Diamond Edge Way…........$457,000

654 Rolling Rock Point…...........$475,000

2721 Crooked Vine Court….........$515,000

16180 Herring Road…..................$531,850

13104 Cake Bread Heights…......$555,000

2028 Ruffino Drive..................…$580,000

857 Easy Goer Court…................$603,824

1171 Middle Creek Parkway….....$635,000

479 Caprice Court…...................$642,000

1877 Walnut Creek Court…..........$682,131

13253 Lions Peak Way….............$689,900

2420 Baystone Court….............$690,000

1135 Man O’war Way…................$695,000

1883 Walnut Creek Court…..........$715,661

11528 Funny Cide Court…...........$732,500

1125 Seattle Slew Heights….........$924,017

14184 Stone Eagle Place.........…$932,035

13265 Cedarville Way….............$980,000

1820 Pleier Drive…...................$1,200,000

80924

8917 Bella Flora Heights..........…$331,000

7444 Johnsontown Heights…...$391,802

5010 Makalu Drive…...................$465,070

5532 Blue Moon Drive.............…$515,000

8293 Misty Moon Drive…...........$540,000

10517 Odin Drive….......................$543,299

5993 Brave Eagle Drive….........$550,000

5205 Sirbal Drive….....................$550,498

6636 Wolf Gulch Drive…............$555,922

4531 Horse Gulch Loop…............$582,391

9002 Stony Creek Drive…........$585,000

6418 Cumbre Vista Way….........$599,000

5691 Leon Young Drive…..........$600,000

5871 Thurber Drive…................$600,000

8557 Winding Passage Drive.…$612,000

4697 Hanging Lake Circle….........$617,182

9345 Rock Pond Way….............$640,000

10342 Sharon Springs Drive…..$656,723

5887 Leon Young Drive….........$676,000

5393 Gem Lake Court….............$765,000

10422 Bergan Peak Court…......$945,972

