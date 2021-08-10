This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 3-9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2480 Hamlet Ln #D....................$280,000
3455 Valejo Court.......................$370,000
5579 Oro Grande Drive...............$385,000
4736 Garnet Drive......................$400,500
5450 W. Descanso Circle............$420,000
5015 Sapphire Drive...................$435,000
2910 Buttermilk Circle...............$445,000
6065 Eagles Nest Drive..............$450,800
4520 Seton Place........................$490,000
5540 Saddle Rock Place.............$525,000
4440 Dynasty Drive...................$655,000
5480 Kates Drive........................$725,000
80919
1585 Territory Trail.....................$250,000
4415 Scotch Pine Drive...............$350,000
6853 Duke Drive...........................$350,000
4310 Range Creek Drive..............$395,000
842 Pebblewood Drive................$401,000
2329 Ramsgate Terrace............$408,000
2846 Front Royal Drive................$410,000
6420 Perfect View......................$425,000
1055 Allegheny Drive..................$430,000
2255 Pale Moon Drive................$435,000
6325 Rabbitears Circle..............$464,000
7545 Hollandale Drive...............$495,000
2255 Totem Pole Drive...............$510,000
2430 Green Valley Heights.........$525,000
565 Popes Valley Drive...............$625,000
1895 Trappers Glen Court............$727,500
1230 Crown Haven Circle............$749,900
80920
7845 Brandy Circle.....................$265,000
7840 Swiftrun Road..................$420,000
8430 Andrus Drive.....................$440,000
6209 Dancing Water Drive........$445,000
8106 Ravenel Drive.....................$467,500
8277 Brigantine Drive..................$477,000
2080 Bramblwood Lane...........$495,000
3125 Windjammer Drive.............$502,000
7820 Conifer Drive.......................$515,000
7650 Conifer Drive........................$517,000
8188 Radcliff Drive......................$528,500
8630 Anglewood Court.............$550,000
10160 Ottertail Court..................$562,000
5691 Wolf Village Drive................$575,600
1139 Collins Road.........................$765,000
80921
26 Shangra La Drive...................$255,000
2622 Spring Grove Terrace........$280,000
4295 Vesper Court.....................$340,000
14314 Woodrock Path.................$377,000
1310 Becky Drive...........................$481,000
12147 Mount Baldy Drive.............$530,000
15567 Jessie Drive........................$532,500
14717 Allegiance Drive................$536,000
1314 Diamond Rim Drive............$550,000
14447 Tierra Drive.......................$572,000
15011 La Jolla Place......................$572,500
1940 Ruffino Drive.........................$609,181
1323 Lookout Springs Drive.......$637,500
1952 Ruffino Drive.......................$664,697
514 Coyote Willow Drive.............$670,000
12578 Broad Oaks Drive..............$685,000
1908 Turnbull Drive.....................$825,000
849 Black Arrow Drive................$845,000
6910 Alpaca Heights...................$1,190,000
13654 Fife Court........................$1,450,000
2205 Rainbows End Point.......$1,620,000
80924
7947 Irish Drive............................$395,000
9777 Wolf Lake Drive....................$445,781
5166 Janga Drive..........................$455,815
6331 Ottawa Drive........................$469,206
5502 Janga Drive..........................$479,512
6341 Ottawa Drive.......................$490,779
4825 Hanging Lake Circle..........$526,219
5505 Makalu Drive........................$535,713
6380 Knapp Drive.......................$536,845
10252 Odin Drive............................$547,701
6676 Wolf Gulch Drive..................$561,722
8557 Jacks Fork Drive................$616,000
6039 Traditions Drive.................$650,000
9107 Rock Pond Way...................$665,000
4592 Horse Gulch Loop..................$696,119
10667 Derby Mesa Court...............$801,012