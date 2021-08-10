Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 3-9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2480 Hamlet Ln #D....................$280,000

3455 Valejo Court.......................$370,000

5579 Oro Grande Drive...............$385,000

4736 Garnet Drive......................$400,500

5450 W. Descanso Circle............$420,000

5015 Sapphire Drive...................$435,000

2910 Buttermilk Circle...............$445,000

6065 Eagles Nest Drive..............$450,800

4520 Seton Place........................$490,000

5540 Saddle Rock Place.............$525,000

4440 Dynasty Drive...................$655,000

5480 Kates Drive........................$725,000

80919

1585 Territory Trail.....................$250,000

4415 Scotch Pine Drive...............$350,000

6853 Duke Drive...........................$350,000

4310 Range Creek Drive..............$395,000

842 Pebblewood Drive................$401,000

2329 Ramsgate Terrace............$408,000

2846 Front Royal Drive................$410,000

6420 Perfect View......................$425,000

1055 Allegheny Drive..................$430,000

2255 Pale Moon Drive................$435,000

6325 Rabbitears Circle..............$464,000

7545 Hollandale Drive...............$495,000

2255 Totem Pole Drive...............$510,000

2430 Green Valley Heights.........$525,000

565 Popes Valley Drive...............$625,000

1895 Trappers Glen Court............$727,500

1230 Crown Haven Circle............$749,900

80920

7845 Brandy Circle.....................$265,000

7840 Swiftrun Road..................$420,000

8430 Andrus Drive.....................$440,000

6209 Dancing Water Drive........$445,000

8106 Ravenel Drive.....................$467,500

8277 Brigantine Drive..................$477,000

2080 Bramblwood Lane...........$495,000

3125 Windjammer Drive.............$502,000

7820 Conifer Drive.......................$515,000

7650 Conifer Drive........................$517,000

8188 Radcliff Drive......................$528,500

8630 Anglewood Court.............$550,000

10160 Ottertail Court..................$562,000

5691 Wolf Village Drive................$575,600

1139 Collins Road.........................$765,000

80921

26 Shangra La Drive...................$255,000

2622 Spring Grove Terrace........$280,000

4295 Vesper Court.....................$340,000

14314 Woodrock Path.................$377,000

1310 Becky Drive...........................$481,000

12147 Mount Baldy Drive.............$530,000

15567 Jessie Drive........................$532,500

14717 Allegiance Drive................$536,000

1314 Diamond Rim Drive............$550,000

14447 Tierra Drive.......................$572,000

15011 La Jolla Place......................$572,500

1940 Ruffino Drive.........................$609,181

1323 Lookout Springs Drive.......$637,500

1952 Ruffino Drive.......................$664,697

514 Coyote Willow Drive.............$670,000

12578 Broad Oaks Drive..............$685,000

1908 Turnbull Drive.....................$825,000

849 Black Arrow Drive................$845,000

6910 Alpaca Heights...................$1,190,000

13654 Fife Court........................$1,450,000

2205 Rainbows End Point.......$1,620,000

80924

7947 Irish Drive............................$395,000

9777 Wolf Lake Drive....................$445,781

5166 Janga Drive..........................$455,815

6331 Ottawa Drive........................$469,206

5502 Janga Drive..........................$479,512

6341 Ottawa Drive.......................$490,779

4825 Hanging Lake Circle..........$526,219

5505 Makalu Drive........................$535,713

6380 Knapp Drive.......................$536,845

10252 Odin Drive............................$547,701

6676 Wolf Gulch Drive..................$561,722

8557 Jacks Fork Drive................$616,000

6039 Traditions Drive.................$650,000

9107 Rock Pond Way...................$665,000

4592 Horse Gulch Loop..................$696,119

10667 Derby Mesa Court...............$801,012

Tags

Load comments