This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

1813 Carmel Drive.....................................................................$268,275

3704 Indianpipe Circle…..........................................................$327,000

4926 Villa Circle….....................................................................$350,000

3811 Mesa Grande Drive….........................................................$350,000

4008 Diamond Ridge View…..................................................$350,100

3846 N. Vaquero Circle….......................................................$360,000

2645 Sunbird Drive…...............................................................$365,000

3140 Downhill Drive…..............................................................$365,000

4265 Dolphin Circle…...............................................................$365,000

2765 Black Diamond Terrace…...............................................$375,000

7614 Red River Way…...............................................................$386,730

6148 Breeze Court…...............................................................$400,000

4537 Ranch Circle…..................................................................$405,000

2985 Mule Shoe Drive….........................................................$426,000

3324 Red Onion Circle….........................................................$430,000

3360 El Canto Drive…...............................................................$441,000

2399 Troy Court….....................................................................$450,000

2970 Downhill Drive…...............................................................$451,000

4120 Tumbleweed Drive….......................................................$460,000

2945 Downhill Drive….............................................................$465,000

2825 Downhill Drive…............................................................$485,000

6195 Turret Drive…..................................................................$560,000

1160 Garlock Lane....................…$575,000

2108 Stanbridge Court….............$616,344

6220 Spurwood Drive….............$832,000

5580 Villanova Court…..............$952,000

80919

1453 Territory Trail…...................$246,500

7386 Glenburn Drive…...............$305,000

6926 Yellowpine Drive…..............$310,000

4057 Flash Point….......................$375,000

2658 Front Royal Drive…............$435,200

7010 Delmonico Blvd…................$530,000

2077 Brookwood Drive….............$577,500

2470 Stoneridge Drive…............$598,000

7450 Wynwood Terrace…............$599,750

1709 Hercules Drive…..................$628,500

1819 La Bellezza Grove…............$805,000

7539 Solitude Lane…..................$865,000

7345 Winding Oaks Drive…........$890,000

3125 Blodgett Drive…..................$956,000

6320 Alabaster Way…................$999,000

1755 Oak Hills Drive…...............$1,075,000

2680 St. Catherine Court…......$1,150,000

80920

738 Harrison Place…..................$245,000

2511 Legend Drive….....................$380,000

7845 Lindsey Drive…..................$380,000

7905 Bard Court…........................$410,000

3855 Zurich Drive….....................$420,000

8245 Lythrum Drive…................$450,000

3415 Fair Dawn Drive…...............$465,000

17580 E. Caribou Drive…............$480,000

8223 Andrus Drive…..................$480,000

8715 Aragon Drive…....................$505,000

8276 Brigantine Drive….............$530,000

8224 Old Exchange Drive…........$555,000

2355 Marston Heights…............$565,000

9185 Estebury Circle…................$570,000

8405 Drayton Hall Drive…...........$581,200

3347 Sugar Pine Way…...............$595,000

9345 Melbourne Drive…............$600,000

2425 Wimbleton Court….............$615,000

80921

6587 Alibi Circle…........................$365,000

328 Luxury Lane….......................$367,000

1571 Promontory Bluff View…......$381,000

466 Twilight Mountain View….$485,000

12994 Cupcake Heights…............$535,000

2251 Fieldcrest Drive…...............$555,000

295 Desert Inn Way…..................$580,000

13004 Rockbridge Circle….........$609,000

347 Caprice Court…........................$612,100

11602 Spectacular Bid Circle…..$628,400

13182 Crane Canyon Loop….......$700,000

764 Fox Run Circle…....................$750,000

15931 Red Fox Lane…..................$765,000

12401 Pensador Drive…..............$799,000

1960 Clayhouse Drive…..............$803,844

1408 Yellow Tail Drive…..............$840,000

1901 Walnut Creek Court…..........$849,015

12794 Pensador Drive….............$850,000

12012 Whirlaway Place….............$970,000

80924

8755 Rose Grace Heights….........$346,503

6772 Tumble Creek Drive….........$393,696

5342 Hammond Drive….............$424,900

5218 Makalu Drive….....................$429,777

5230 Janga Drive….....................$470,585

5022 Janga Drive….....................$502,789

5649 Makalu Drive…...................$526,504

6987 Cumbre Vista Way…..........$535,000

5553 Makalu Drive….....................$538,748

8921 Bugaboo Drive…..................$541,683

6398 Moate Lane….....................$549,900

6415 Wolf Gulch Drive….............$556,268

10489 Odin Drive….....................$567,856

8304 James Creek Drive….........$575,000

10616 Sky Pond Lane…...............$580,467

5183 Yari Drive…...........................$589,565

6465 Wolf Gulch Drive…...............$601,857

10261 Elgon Drive…........................$607,100

8509 Roaring Fork Drive…..........$610,000

5841 Revelstoke Drive….............$620,000

6277 Cubbage Drive…...............$625,000

5534 Janga Drive….....................$635,586

9249 Sunstone Drive…...............$650,000

6068 Griffin Drive….....................$651,000

5159 Eldorado Canyon Court….$665,000

10309 Webster Pass Court….....$730,000

4445 New Santa Fe Trail…........$740,000

5295 Chimney Gulch Way…........$777,777

