This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4164 Austin Bluffs Parkway #228……………….…$256,500

4164 Austin Bluffs Parkway #228……………………$285,000

1949 Quadrangle Circle……………………………………$290,000

2265 La Montana Way……………………………………$325,000

6576 Peak Vista Circle……………………………………$345,000

770 Derry Place………………………………………………$346,500

3645 Indianpipe Circle……………………………………$350,000

2622 Hatch Circle……………………………………………$350,000

5325 Fiesta Lane……………………………………………$355,000

3860 Blazingwood Way….………………………………$370,000

6596 Gemstone Way………………………………………$375,000

3183 Maverick Drive………………………………………$380,000

3243 Red Onion Circle……………………………………$395,000

2665 Deliverance Drive…………………………………$405,500

5710 Tomah Drive……………………………………………$410,000

6123 Soaring Drive……………………………………………$526,102

1973 Montebello Drive West……………………………$620,000

6085 Twin Rock Court……………………………………$676,000

5635 Flintridge Drive………………………………………$800,000

1821 Austin Bluffs Parkway………………………………$841,000

80919

5884 Canyon Reserve Heights………………………$425,000

342 Saddlemountain Road…………………………….$460,000

1415 Ledge Rock Terrace…………………………………$510,000

940 Flying Eagle Place……………………………………$594,000

950 Flying Eagle Place……………………………………$605,000

1025 Oak Hills Drive…………………………………………$675,085

6115 Ashton Park Place……………………………………$724,900

1920 Spirerock Path….…………………………………....$755,000

5195 Lanagan St……………………………………………$905,000

7545 Margarita Place……………………………………$1,075,000

80920

8172 Steadman Drive………………………………………$210,000

3578 Hartsel Drive E-227……………………………….$385,000

8210 Flax Court………………………………………………$385,000

3920 Cyclone Drive…………………………………………$390,000

7590 Stampede Drive………………………………………$427,500

3135 Birnamwood Drive………………………………….$470,000

7101 Berglind Lane………………………………………….$473,000

3425 Windjammer Drive…………………………………$510,000

3818 Cottage Drive……………………………………………$511,250

8767 Estebury Circle………………………………………$526,000

3355 Hollycrest Drive……………………………………$580,000

9979 Red Sage Drive………………………………………$585,000

4190 East Woodmen Road #100…………………….$615,000

10025 Otero Ave………………………………………………$715,000

80921

14702 Air Garden Lane……………………………………$295,000

14198 Albatross Drive………………………………………$420,000

14156 Albatross Drive……………………………………$468,000

460 Picasso Court…………………………………………$530,000

2377 Margaux Valley Way………………………………$535,000

11524 Spectacular Bid Circle……………………………$625,000

11552 Spectacular Bid Circle……………………………$635,000

959 Fire Rock Place…………………………………………$740,000

2007 Redbank Drive…………………………………………$810,000

17230 W Cherry Stage Road……………………………$871,500

80924

8754 Vaunt Court……………………………………………$256,940

6367 Alyssum Heights……………………………………$399,900

5294 Janga Drive……………………………………………$477,780

4618 Hanging Lake Circle…………………………………$481,674

10272 Sharon Springs Drive……………………………$500,150

5073 Makalu Drive…………………………………………$505,086

10491 Wrangell Circle………………………………………$510,370

5601 Makalu Drive……………………………………………$516,865

5602 Makalu Drive…………………………………………$525,796

5105 Makalu Drive……………………………………………$536,610

5521 Makalu Drive……………………………………………$546,904

5633 Makalu Drive………………………………………...$546,904

8151 Glory Drive………………………………………………$550,000

6319 Resplendent Court…………………………………$555,000

4946 Olympus Drive………………………………………$555,447

5746 Griffin Drive……………………………………………$557,328

10533 Fall Creek Court………………………………………$561,287

10427 Sharon Springs Drive……………………………$575,403

9907 Paonia Park Place…………………………………$585,000

5649 Leon Young Drive…………………………………$600,000

5921 Harney Drive………………………………………….$600,000

5537 Makalu Drive……………………………………………$601,154

10151 Edgemont Ranch Lane……………………………$615,000

10432 Odin Drive………………………………………………$621,939

9274 Kathi Creek Drive…………………………………$648,000

4617 Hanging Lake Circle………………………………$655,055

10322 Odin Drive………………………………………………$683,516

5376 Mount Cutler Court…………………………………$700,000

10142 Thrive Lane……………………………………………$715,000

10643 Derby Mesa Court…………………………………$821,360

