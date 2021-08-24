This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4164 Austin Bluffs Parkway #228……………….…$256,500
4164 Austin Bluffs Parkway #228……………………$285,000
1949 Quadrangle Circle……………………………………$290,000
2265 La Montana Way……………………………………$325,000
6576 Peak Vista Circle……………………………………$345,000
770 Derry Place………………………………………………$346,500
3645 Indianpipe Circle……………………………………$350,000
2622 Hatch Circle……………………………………………$350,000
5325 Fiesta Lane……………………………………………$355,000
3860 Blazingwood Way….………………………………$370,000
6596 Gemstone Way………………………………………$375,000
3183 Maverick Drive………………………………………$380,000
3243 Red Onion Circle……………………………………$395,000
2665 Deliverance Drive…………………………………$405,500
5710 Tomah Drive……………………………………………$410,000
6123 Soaring Drive……………………………………………$526,102
1973 Montebello Drive West……………………………$620,000
6085 Twin Rock Court……………………………………$676,000
5635 Flintridge Drive………………………………………$800,000
1821 Austin Bluffs Parkway………………………………$841,000
80919
5884 Canyon Reserve Heights………………………$425,000
342 Saddlemountain Road…………………………….$460,000
1415 Ledge Rock Terrace…………………………………$510,000
940 Flying Eagle Place……………………………………$594,000
950 Flying Eagle Place……………………………………$605,000
1025 Oak Hills Drive…………………………………………$675,085
6115 Ashton Park Place……………………………………$724,900
1920 Spirerock Path….…………………………………....$755,000
5195 Lanagan St……………………………………………$905,000
7545 Margarita Place……………………………………$1,075,000
80920
8172 Steadman Drive………………………………………$210,000
3578 Hartsel Drive E-227……………………………….$385,000
8210 Flax Court………………………………………………$385,000
3920 Cyclone Drive…………………………………………$390,000
7590 Stampede Drive………………………………………$427,500
3135 Birnamwood Drive………………………………….$470,000
7101 Berglind Lane………………………………………….$473,000
3425 Windjammer Drive…………………………………$510,000
3818 Cottage Drive……………………………………………$511,250
8767 Estebury Circle………………………………………$526,000
3355 Hollycrest Drive……………………………………$580,000
9979 Red Sage Drive………………………………………$585,000
4190 East Woodmen Road #100…………………….$615,000
10025 Otero Ave………………………………………………$715,000
80921
14702 Air Garden Lane……………………………………$295,000
14198 Albatross Drive………………………………………$420,000
14156 Albatross Drive……………………………………$468,000
460 Picasso Court…………………………………………$530,000
2377 Margaux Valley Way………………………………$535,000
11524 Spectacular Bid Circle……………………………$625,000
11552 Spectacular Bid Circle……………………………$635,000
959 Fire Rock Place…………………………………………$740,000
2007 Redbank Drive…………………………………………$810,000
17230 W Cherry Stage Road……………………………$871,500
80924
8754 Vaunt Court……………………………………………$256,940
6367 Alyssum Heights……………………………………$399,900
5294 Janga Drive……………………………………………$477,780
4618 Hanging Lake Circle…………………………………$481,674
10272 Sharon Springs Drive……………………………$500,150
5073 Makalu Drive…………………………………………$505,086
10491 Wrangell Circle………………………………………$510,370
5601 Makalu Drive……………………………………………$516,865
5602 Makalu Drive…………………………………………$525,796
5105 Makalu Drive……………………………………………$536,610
5521 Makalu Drive……………………………………………$546,904
5633 Makalu Drive………………………………………...$546,904
8151 Glory Drive………………………………………………$550,000
6319 Resplendent Court…………………………………$555,000
4946 Olympus Drive………………………………………$555,447
5746 Griffin Drive……………………………………………$557,328
10533 Fall Creek Court………………………………………$561,287
10427 Sharon Springs Drive……………………………$575,403
9907 Paonia Park Place…………………………………$585,000
5649 Leon Young Drive…………………………………$600,000
5921 Harney Drive………………………………………….$600,000
5537 Makalu Drive……………………………………………$601,154
10151 Edgemont Ranch Lane……………………………$615,000
10432 Odin Drive………………………………………………$621,939
9274 Kathi Creek Drive…………………………………$648,000
4617 Hanging Lake Circle………………………………$655,055
10322 Odin Drive………………………………………………$683,516
5376 Mount Cutler Court…………………………………$700,000
10142 Thrive Lane……………………………………………$715,000
10643 Derby Mesa Court…………………………………$821,360