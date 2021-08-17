This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2524 E. Willamette Ave-1/2...$194,260
2420 Hamlet Lane #A…$265,000
2450 Hamlet Lane #D…$275,000
6490 Lange Drive…$300,000
671 Shooks Lane…$326,537
6651 W. Gambol Quail Drive…$360,000
3612 Indianpipe Circle…$372,000
5410 Del Paz Drive…$380,000
6304 Turret Drive…$386,324
3475 Valejo Court…$400,000
5110 Saddle Drive…$400,000
6780 Montarbor Drive…$410,000
2755 Purgatory Drive…$416,000
3285 Toro Drive…$420,000
4113 Anitra Circle…$460,000
23 Cragmor Village Road…$475,000
2625 Lyncrest Drive…$480,000
80919
517 Turf Trail Place…$230,000
1440 Territory Trail…$280,000
155 Fox Hill Lane…$352,900
522 E. Columbia St…$370,000
2485 Silent Rain Drive…$387,000
355 E. Woodmen Road…$410,000
2360 Rossmere St…$640,000
8140 Routt Court…$690,400
1937 Guardian Way…$750,000
8310 Tundra Trail…$827,800
7636 Solitude Lane…$1,000,000
80920
5549 Denmark Court…$225,000
750 E. Cimarron St…$262,000
826 N. Cedar St…$294,000
18330 Archers Drive…$296,000
816 N. Cedar St…$301,000
8970 Boxelder Drive…$325,417
1104 E. Dale St…$367,000
4430 Ramblewood Drive…$375,000
8855 Boxelder Drive…$411,000
3940 Thundercloud Drive…$430,000
7965 Henslow Court…$490,000
9158 Prairie Clover Drive…$504,000
7833 French Road…$505,000
8889 Chancellor Drive…$510,000
1930 Spicewood Lane…$545,000
2825 Dristol Drive…$560,000
2754 Marston Heights…$565,000
2509 Craycroft Drive…$590,000
3644 Shady Rock Drive…$655,085
10022 Pinedale Drive…$680,000
9668 Snowberry Circle…$685,000
80921
1930 Heathercrest Drive…$310,600
725 Diamond Rim Drive…$403,000
11383 Rill Point…$490,000
11351 Rill Point…$496,000
12429 Salmon Point…$520,000
11308 Modern Meadow Loop…$520,000
920 Tari Drive…$530,000
810 Wuthering Heights Drive…$560,000
11596 Spectacular Bid Circle…$562,000
448 Caprice Court…$585,000
685 Wuthering Heights Drive…$620,000
11896 Alydar Loop…$639,687
11945 Alydar Loop…$700,220
480 Palm Springs Way…$701,000
13867 Single Leaf Court…$745,000
1840 Clayhouse Drive…$810,000
954 Kettle Rock Court…$855,000
80924
5310 Dusky Grouse Point…$364,113
5746 Cassina Drive…$399,000
8716 Hoopla Way…$442,902
8863 Chess Court…$443,922
5026 Makalu Drive…$467,072
5041 Makalu Drive…$473,554
7874 Wagonwood Place…$475,000
5102 Janga Drive…$477,275
5169 Makalu Drive…$480,000
5922 Wolf Village Drive…$500,000
4835 Olympus Drive…$506,580
5618 Makalu Drive…$518,801
6425 Wolf Gulch Drive…$521,427
8141 Misty Moon Drive…$540,000
9528 Dewitt Drive…$553,848
5585 Makalu Drive…$564,986
9141 Sunstone Drive…$575,000
9144 Argentine Pass Trail…$577,000
5571 Wolf Village Drive…$595,000
6646 Wolf Gulch Drive…$605,208
9664 Tutt Blvd…$625,000
5982 Monashee Court…$627,100
6455 Wolf Gulch Drive…$627,987
4266 New Santa Fe Trail…$640,000
4689 Hanging Lake Circle…$685,804