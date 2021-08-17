neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2524 E. Willamette Ave-1/2...$194,260

2420 Hamlet Lane #A…$265,000

2450 Hamlet Lane #D…$275,000

6490 Lange Drive…$300,000

671 Shooks Lane…$326,537

6651 W. Gambol Quail Drive…$360,000

3612 Indianpipe Circle…$372,000

5410 Del Paz Drive…$380,000

6304 Turret Drive…$386,324

3475 Valejo Court…$400,000

5110 Saddle Drive…$400,000

6780 Montarbor Drive…$410,000

2755 Purgatory Drive…$416,000

3285 Toro Drive…$420,000

4113 Anitra Circle…$460,000

23 Cragmor Village Road…$475,000

2625 Lyncrest Drive…$480,000

80919

517 Turf Trail Place…$230,000

1440 Territory Trail…$280,000

155 Fox Hill Lane…$352,900

522 E. Columbia St…$370,000

2485 Silent Rain Drive…$387,000

355 E. Woodmen Road…$410,000

2360 Rossmere St…$640,000

8140 Routt Court…$690,400

1937 Guardian Way…$750,000

8310 Tundra Trail…$827,800

7636 Solitude Lane…$1,000,000

80920

5549 Denmark Court…$225,000

750 E. Cimarron St…$262,000

826 N. Cedar St…$294,000

18330 Archers Drive…$296,000

816 N. Cedar St…$301,000

8970 Boxelder Drive…$325,417

1104 E. Dale St…$367,000

4430 Ramblewood Drive…$375,000

8855 Boxelder Drive…$411,000

3940 Thundercloud Drive…$430,000

7965 Henslow Court…$490,000

9158 Prairie Clover Drive…$504,000

7833 French Road…$505,000

8889 Chancellor Drive…$510,000

1930 Spicewood Lane…$545,000

2825 Dristol Drive…$560,000

2754 Marston Heights…$565,000

2509 Craycroft Drive…$590,000

3644 Shady Rock Drive…$655,085

10022 Pinedale Drive…$680,000

9668 Snowberry Circle…$685,000

80921

1930 Heathercrest Drive…$310,600

725 Diamond Rim Drive…$403,000

11383 Rill Point…$490,000

11351 Rill Point…$496,000

12429 Salmon Point…$520,000

11308 Modern Meadow Loop…$520,000

920 Tari Drive…$530,000

810 Wuthering Heights Drive…$560,000

11596 Spectacular Bid Circle…$562,000

448 Caprice Court…$585,000

685 Wuthering Heights Drive…$620,000

11896 Alydar Loop…$639,687

11945 Alydar Loop…$700,220

480 Palm Springs Way…$701,000

13867 Single Leaf Court…$745,000

1840 Clayhouse Drive…$810,000

954 Kettle Rock Court…$855,000

80924

5310 Dusky Grouse Point…$364,113

5746 Cassina Drive…$399,000

8716 Hoopla Way…$442,902

8863 Chess Court…$443,922

5026 Makalu Drive…$467,072

5041 Makalu Drive…$473,554

7874 Wagonwood Place…$475,000

5102 Janga Drive…$477,275

5169 Makalu Drive…$480,000

5922 Wolf Village Drive…$500,000

4835 Olympus Drive…$506,580

5618 Makalu Drive…$518,801

6425 Wolf Gulch Drive…$521,427

8141 Misty Moon Drive…$540,000

9528 Dewitt Drive…$553,848

5585 Makalu Drive…$564,986

9141 Sunstone Drive…$575,000

9144 Argentine Pass Trail…$577,000

5571 Wolf Village Drive…$595,000

6646 Wolf Gulch Drive…$605,208

9664 Tutt Blvd…$625,000

5982 Monashee Court…$627,100

6455 Wolf Gulch Drive…$627,987

4266 New Santa Fe Trail…$640,000

4689 Hanging Lake Circle…$685,804

