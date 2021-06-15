This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 8-14.
80918
4718 Villa Circle #B....$216,000
7275 Alpenwood Way....$340,500
4551 Bella Drive....$357,000
5930 Del Rey Drive....$370,000
2940 Del Rey Plaza....$380,000
5381 Galena Drive....$400,100
5719 Creekwood Court...$465,000
3841 Nuevo Circle....$490,000
5754 Creekwood Court....$525,000
80919
6230 Ursa Lane...$400,000
625 Popes Valley Drive...$500,000
5521 Silverstone Terrace...$547,050
6620 Mesedge Drive....$867,500
1970 Safe Harbor Court....$925,000
2020 Hunters Point Lane....$1,000,000
80920
2524 E. Willamette Ave....$201,200
7907 Lexington Park Drive....$283,000
7855 Potomac Drive....$342,053
4195 Scotch Pine Drive....$420,000
1674 Shrider Road...$425,000
8387 Snow Cap View....$435,000
8310 St Helena Drive....$445,000
8318 Regiment Court...$479,500
80921
15375 Highway 94....$265,000
210 Rangely Drive....$495,000
1268 Lawn Lake Trail....$505,000
368 Homeland Court...$526,000
15465 Desiree Drive....$530,000
1987 Ruffino Drive....$568,471
12302 Tenny Crags Road....$585,000
15485 Pleasant View Drive....$592,000
15045 Copperfield Drive....$605,000
11950 Alydar Loop....$627,612
2325 Diamond Creek Drive....$730,000
13135 Thumbprint Court....$820,000
80924
8896 Bella Flora Heights...$336,000
6576 Wolf Gulch Drive....$456,465
8154 Hunter Peak Trail....$464,870
10203 Sharon Springs Drive....$475,274
5453 Janga Drive....$480,370
10475 Wrangell Circle...$481,064
10211 Elgon Drive....$502,205
10523 Wrangell Circle....$505,174
5469 Janga Drive....$508,353
4551 Horse Gulch Loop....$523,191
6708 Cumbre Vista Way....$526,791
5213 Yari Drive....$540,377
6047 Box Canyon Road....$557,000
10371 Sharon Springs Drive...$565,118
4522 Captain Jack Lane...$585,000
10433 Crystal Lake Court....$587,567
3952 Horse Gulch Loop....$600,000
4698 Hanging Lake Circle...$649,900
4468 Outlook Ridge Trail...$675,000
10423 Bergan Peak Court....$750,000