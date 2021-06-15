neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 8-14.

80918

4718 Villa Circle #B....$216,000

7275 Alpenwood Way....$340,500

4551 Bella Drive....$357,000

5930 Del Rey Drive....$370,000

2940 Del Rey Plaza....$380,000

5381 Galena Drive....$400,100

5719 Creekwood Court...$465,000

3841 Nuevo Circle....$490,000

5754 Creekwood Court....$525,000

80919

6230 Ursa Lane...$400,000

625 Popes Valley Drive...$500,000

5521 Silverstone Terrace...$547,050

6620 Mesedge Drive....$867,500

1970 Safe Harbor Court....$925,000

2020 Hunters Point Lane....$1,000,000

80920

2524 E. Willamette Ave....$201,200

7907 Lexington Park Drive....$283,000

7855 Potomac Drive....$342,053

4195 Scotch Pine Drive....$420,000

1674 Shrider Road...$425,000

8387 Snow Cap View....$435,000

8310 St Helena Drive....$445,000

8318 Regiment Court...$479,500

80921

15375 Highway 94....$265,000

210 Rangely Drive....$495,000

1268 Lawn Lake Trail....$505,000

368 Homeland Court...$526,000

15465 Desiree Drive....$530,000

1987 Ruffino Drive....$568,471

12302 Tenny Crags Road....$585,000

15485 Pleasant View Drive....$592,000

15045 Copperfield Drive....$605,000

11950 Alydar Loop....$627,612

2325 Diamond Creek Drive....$730,000

13135 Thumbprint Court....$820,000

80924

8896 Bella Flora Heights...$336,000

6576 Wolf Gulch Drive....$456,465

8154 Hunter Peak Trail....$464,870

10203 Sharon Springs Drive....$475,274

5453 Janga Drive....$480,370

10475 Wrangell Circle...$481,064

10211 Elgon Drive....$502,205

10523 Wrangell Circle....$505,174

5469 Janga Drive....$508,353

4551 Horse Gulch Loop....$523,191

6708 Cumbre Vista Way....$526,791

5213 Yari Drive....$540,377

6047 Box Canyon Road....$557,000

10371 Sharon Springs Drive...$565,118

4522 Captain Jack Lane...$585,000

10433 Crystal Lake Court....$587,567

3952 Horse Gulch Loop....$600,000

4698 Hanging Lake Circle...$649,900

4468 Outlook Ridge Trail...$675,000

10423 Bergan Peak Court....$750,000

