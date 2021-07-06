neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 29-April 4.

80918

1214 Norwood Ave........................$190,000

3719 Acreview Drive....................$225,000

6160 Lehman Drive........................$291,100

6410 Fall River Drive.....................$340,000

4519 Bella Drive...........................$350,000

4065 Dolphin Circle.....................$352,500

4106 Meadowland Blvd................$355,700

3426 Mountainside Drive............$363,000

6625 Flintridge Drive..................$366,400

4574 Bella Drive..........................$368,000

5720 Eldora Drive........................$390,000

6618 Sproul Lane.......................$403,000

3060 Maverick Drive..................$405,000

3095 Banjo Drive.........................$410,000

6430 Tuckerman Lane...............$455,000

2301 Damon Drive........................$501,000

2355 Troy Court...........................$525,000

6130 Turret Drive.........................$528,000

1920 Dennison Court...................$600,000

4744 Bethany Court....................$892,000

80919

1123 Montrose Ave........................$187,000

2234 Streambank Drive............$280,000

6225 Colony Circle......................$293,000

4961 Daybreak Circle..................$309,000

7332 Aspen Glen Lane...............$340,000

5901 Wisteria Drive.....................$363,000

5885 Pemberton Way................$390,000

7310 Brentford Drive..................$430,000

6870 Dauntless Court...............$520,000

5371 Silverstone Terrace............$522,043

7119 Wintery Loop......................$590,000

1025 S. War Eagle Drive..............$645,000

275 Cliff Falls Court.....................$652,000

2125 Spirerock Path...................$695,000

7698 Dante Way...........................$757,000

7970 Heartland Way..................$986,000

80920

3509 Queen Anne Way...............$200,000

5514 Dunbar Court........................$250,100

4109 Maxwell Road.....................$294,000

8179 Meadowcrest Drive...............$311,000

7637 Conifer Cone Grove..............$315,283

2311 E. Van Buren St.....................$347,000

3760 Deep Haven Drive...............$370,000

3415 Misty Meadows Drive.........$380,000

11814 Wildwood Ridge Drive.......$385,000

8310 Sassafras Drive..................$400,000

8140 Lythrum Drive.....................$405,000

8245 Caravel Drive.....................$406,500

8020 Tally Court.........................$408,500

3230 Excelsior Drive....................$415,000

2620 Norwich Drive....................$415,000

8240 Horn Run Road..................$427,000

9075 Bellcove Circle...................$440,000

8010 Camfield Circle..................$449,000

9223 Prairie Clover Drive............$472,500

7510 Hickorywood Drive............$473,000

5444 Plumstead Dirive... ..........$480,000

7775 Hickorywood Drive............$490,000

4590 Winthrop Way...................$527,000

4580 Kashmire Drive..................$530,000

2215 Havenridge Drive..................$617,000

2526 Antietam Lane..................$630,000

2010 Mulligan Drive.....................$800,000

9713 Pinnacle Knoll Court........$1,130,000

80921

14215 White Peak Drive...............$344,000

11562 Mountain Turtle Drive.......$376,000

1866 Walnut Creek Court............$628,277

1841 Clayhouse Drive...................$647,350

13434 Crane Canyon Loop.........$678,500

12572 Hawk Stone Drive.............$685,000

1832 Clayhouse Drive..................$687,801

1971 Ruffino Drive........................$689,746

1738 Redbank Drive.....................$710,000

15595 Falcon Ridge Court...........$730,000

1853 Walnut Creek Court...............$766,911

12808 Pensador Drive................$798,500

1717 Redbank Drive...................$1,096,844

1246 Kelso Place.........................$1,300,103

80924

5648 Heathland Terrace............$401,480

5090 Makalu Drive......................$404,410

4946 Makalu Drive........................$441,023

5106 Makalu Drive........................$455,350

5182 Janga Drive...........................$477,030

6465 Knapp Drive.........................$501,019

5241 Sirbal Drive..............................$511,913

6381 Ottawa Drive........................$520,649

10075 Hannaway Drive................$521,048

10398 Sharon Springs Drive.......$527,050

4914 Rabbit Mountain Court.....$550,000

6739 Black Saddle Drive.............$550,000

10388 Wrangell Circle.................$584,574

10440 Sharon Springs Drive......$634,530

4673 Hanging Lake Circle...........$634,573

6026 Thurber Drive.....................$660,000

Tags

Load comments