This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 29-April 4.
80918
1214 Norwood Ave........................$190,000
3719 Acreview Drive....................$225,000
6160 Lehman Drive........................$291,100
6410 Fall River Drive.....................$340,000
4519 Bella Drive...........................$350,000
4065 Dolphin Circle.....................$352,500
4106 Meadowland Blvd................$355,700
3426 Mountainside Drive............$363,000
6625 Flintridge Drive..................$366,400
4574 Bella Drive..........................$368,000
5720 Eldora Drive........................$390,000
6618 Sproul Lane.......................$403,000
3060 Maverick Drive..................$405,000
3095 Banjo Drive.........................$410,000
6430 Tuckerman Lane...............$455,000
2301 Damon Drive........................$501,000
2355 Troy Court...........................$525,000
6130 Turret Drive.........................$528,000
1920 Dennison Court...................$600,000
4744 Bethany Court....................$892,000
80919
1123 Montrose Ave........................$187,000
2234 Streambank Drive............$280,000
6225 Colony Circle......................$293,000
4961 Daybreak Circle..................$309,000
7332 Aspen Glen Lane...............$340,000
5901 Wisteria Drive.....................$363,000
5885 Pemberton Way................$390,000
7310 Brentford Drive..................$430,000
6870 Dauntless Court...............$520,000
5371 Silverstone Terrace............$522,043
7119 Wintery Loop......................$590,000
1025 S. War Eagle Drive..............$645,000
275 Cliff Falls Court.....................$652,000
2125 Spirerock Path...................$695,000
7698 Dante Way...........................$757,000
7970 Heartland Way..................$986,000
80920
3509 Queen Anne Way...............$200,000
5514 Dunbar Court........................$250,100
4109 Maxwell Road.....................$294,000
8179 Meadowcrest Drive...............$311,000
7637 Conifer Cone Grove..............$315,283
2311 E. Van Buren St.....................$347,000
3760 Deep Haven Drive...............$370,000
3415 Misty Meadows Drive.........$380,000
11814 Wildwood Ridge Drive.......$385,000
8310 Sassafras Drive..................$400,000
8140 Lythrum Drive.....................$405,000
8245 Caravel Drive.....................$406,500
8020 Tally Court.........................$408,500
3230 Excelsior Drive....................$415,000
2620 Norwich Drive....................$415,000
8240 Horn Run Road..................$427,000
9075 Bellcove Circle...................$440,000
8010 Camfield Circle..................$449,000
9223 Prairie Clover Drive............$472,500
7510 Hickorywood Drive............$473,000
5444 Plumstead Dirive... ..........$480,000
7775 Hickorywood Drive............$490,000
4590 Winthrop Way...................$527,000
4580 Kashmire Drive..................$530,000
2215 Havenridge Drive..................$617,000
2526 Antietam Lane..................$630,000
2010 Mulligan Drive.....................$800,000
9713 Pinnacle Knoll Court........$1,130,000
80921
14215 White Peak Drive...............$344,000
11562 Mountain Turtle Drive.......$376,000
1866 Walnut Creek Court............$628,277
1841 Clayhouse Drive...................$647,350
13434 Crane Canyon Loop.........$678,500
12572 Hawk Stone Drive.............$685,000
1832 Clayhouse Drive..................$687,801
1971 Ruffino Drive........................$689,746
1738 Redbank Drive.....................$710,000
15595 Falcon Ridge Court...........$730,000
1853 Walnut Creek Court...............$766,911
12808 Pensador Drive................$798,500
1717 Redbank Drive...................$1,096,844
1246 Kelso Place.........................$1,300,103
80924
5648 Heathland Terrace............$401,480
5090 Makalu Drive......................$404,410
4946 Makalu Drive........................$441,023
5106 Makalu Drive........................$455,350
5182 Janga Drive...........................$477,030
6465 Knapp Drive.........................$501,019
5241 Sirbal Drive..............................$511,913
6381 Ottawa Drive........................$520,649
10075 Hannaway Drive................$521,048
10398 Sharon Springs Drive.......$527,050
4914 Rabbit Mountain Court.....$550,000
6739 Black Saddle Drive.............$550,000
10388 Wrangell Circle.................$584,574
10440 Sharon Springs Drive......$634,530
4673 Hanging Lake Circle...........$634,573
6026 Thurber Drive.....................$660,000