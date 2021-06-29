Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 22-28.

80918

730 E. Fountain Blvd..............................$200,000

4710 Villa Circle #A.................................$215,000

6970 Los Reyes Circle..............................$293,000

5285 Del Paz Drive..................................$337,000

3609 Montebello Drive...........................$340,000

3912 Fetlock Circle...................................$346,000

4150 Dolphin Circle.................................$371,000

1014 N. Cedar St......................................$400,000

3965 Sedgewood Way...........................$430,000

4127 Cherryvale Drive............................$497,000

6280 Lemonwood Drive.........................$510,000

2540 Infinity Place..................................$550,000

6140 Canyon Springs Place..................$685,000

2178 Stanbridge Court..............................$700,210

4665 Paramount Place...........................$735,000

80919

1421 Territory Trail....................................$250,000

6143 Kingdom View................................$350,000

7021 Grand Prairie Drive........................$440,000

2853 Front Royal Drive...........................$451,000

5856 Via Verona View...........................$475,000

1905 Anasazi Court.................................$600,000

80920

4242 Moonbeam Drive...........................$170,000

2351 Vintage Drive....................................$410,000

3651 Plantation Grove.............................$430,000

8425 Rain Dance Court..........................$445,000

3789 Cottage Drive.................................$470,000

2125 Norwich Drive.................................$485,000

2145 Cloverdale Drive..............................$510,000

1662 Turner Road....................................$575,000

315 E. Del Norte St...................................$615,000

7137 Milner Drive....................................$649,000

2712 Emerald Ridge Drive......................$660,000

2760 Glen Arbor Drive............................$665,000

80921

625 Coyote Willow Drive........................$310,000

14350 Woodrock Path............................$375,000

14414 Summer Glen Grove...................$400,000

13952 Voyager Parkway........................$550,000

1926 Villa Creek Circle...........................$565,000

1025 Tari Place..........................................$573,454

2613 Crooked Vine Court........................$582,000

1050 Native Dancer Terrace..................$605,757

886 Sword Dancer Drive........................$657,263

829 Sword Dancer Drive.........................$679,262

1078 Sir Barton Drive................................$691,497

2240 Rocking Horse Court.....................$950,000

2253 Red Edge Heights.........................$1,264,500

80924

10416 Sky Pond Lane..............................$330,000

15210 Chelmsford St...............................$343,300

5340 Dusky Grouse Point.....................$366,885

6586 Wolf Gulch Drive...........................$483,366

5038 Janga Drive....................................$503,304

5054 Janga Drive.....................................$504,471

10451 Wrangell Circle.................................$511,088

6568 Cumbre Vista Way..........................$532,132

Tags

Load comments