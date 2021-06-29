This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 22-28.
80918
730 E. Fountain Blvd..............................$200,000
4710 Villa Circle #A.................................$215,000
6970 Los Reyes Circle..............................$293,000
5285 Del Paz Drive..................................$337,000
3609 Montebello Drive...........................$340,000
3912 Fetlock Circle...................................$346,000
4150 Dolphin Circle.................................$371,000
1014 N. Cedar St......................................$400,000
3965 Sedgewood Way...........................$430,000
4127 Cherryvale Drive............................$497,000
6280 Lemonwood Drive.........................$510,000
2540 Infinity Place..................................$550,000
6140 Canyon Springs Place..................$685,000
2178 Stanbridge Court..............................$700,210
4665 Paramount Place...........................$735,000
80919
1421 Territory Trail....................................$250,000
6143 Kingdom View................................$350,000
7021 Grand Prairie Drive........................$440,000
2853 Front Royal Drive...........................$451,000
5856 Via Verona View...........................$475,000
1905 Anasazi Court.................................$600,000
80920
4242 Moonbeam Drive...........................$170,000
2351 Vintage Drive....................................$410,000
3651 Plantation Grove.............................$430,000
8425 Rain Dance Court..........................$445,000
3789 Cottage Drive.................................$470,000
2125 Norwich Drive.................................$485,000
2145 Cloverdale Drive..............................$510,000
1662 Turner Road....................................$575,000
315 E. Del Norte St...................................$615,000
7137 Milner Drive....................................$649,000
2712 Emerald Ridge Drive......................$660,000
2760 Glen Arbor Drive............................$665,000
80921
625 Coyote Willow Drive........................$310,000
14350 Woodrock Path............................$375,000
14414 Summer Glen Grove...................$400,000
13952 Voyager Parkway........................$550,000
1926 Villa Creek Circle...........................$565,000
1025 Tari Place..........................................$573,454
2613 Crooked Vine Court........................$582,000
1050 Native Dancer Terrace..................$605,757
886 Sword Dancer Drive........................$657,263
829 Sword Dancer Drive.........................$679,262
1078 Sir Barton Drive................................$691,497
2240 Rocking Horse Court.....................$950,000
2253 Red Edge Heights.........................$1,264,500
80924
10416 Sky Pond Lane..............................$330,000
15210 Chelmsford St...............................$343,300
5340 Dusky Grouse Point.....................$366,885
6586 Wolf Gulch Drive...........................$483,366
5038 Janga Drive....................................$503,304
5054 Janga Drive.....................................$504,471
10451 Wrangell Circle.................................$511,088
6568 Cumbre Vista Way..........................$532,132