This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 15-21.

80918

7165 Mcshane Road.....................$199,900

4831 Sonata Drive #A...................$215,000

2420 Monterey Road...................$220,000

1029 Dublin Blvd..........................$255,000

6825 Los Reyes Circle.................$330,000

5140 Crestwood Drive................$340,000

4823 Villa Circle..........................$345,000

4745 La Cresta Drive...................$345,000

3714 Anemone Circle..................$350,000

5460 Del Paz Dr...........................$350,100

5775 Tomah Drive.......................$360,000

4503 Bella Drive..........................,$371,000

3535 Lost Hills Court...................$380,000

2135 Picket Place........................$400,000

6625 Brook Park Drive..............$405,000

12434 Pine Valley Circle.............$482,400

2290 Mankato Court...................$775,000

5940 Echo Ridge Lane...............$1,274,280

80919

734 E Cache La Poudre St...........$227,000

4030 Sod House Trail.................$295,000

6035 Ursa Lane...........................$415,000

912 Dancing Horse Drive...............$437,912

7416 Centennial Glen Drive........$445,492

7345 Wynwood Terrace..............$491,000

64 Raven Hills Court....................$510,000

870 Point Of The Pines Drive.....$519,000

7633 Thunderbird Lane.............$546,000

280 Buckeye Drive.....................$585,000

2510 Kinderhook Lane...............$626,000

1880 Anasazi Court....................$720,000

1350 Golden Hills Road...............$855,000

80920

7604 Sand Lake Heights..............$308,775

7614 Sand Lake Heights..............$310,945

2223 Stratford Lane....................$348,770

1988 Silkwood Drive....................$350,000

8730 Hillsport Way......................$375,500

4665 Ramblewood Drive...........$380,000

2224 E Peacemaker Terrace.....$399,900

8364 Grand Peak Summit View...$425,000

5153 Makalu Drive.......................$438,580

2303 N. Nevada Ave...................$445,000

8515 Westminster Drive............$450,000

8510 Rally Court..........................$450,000

8230 Cooper River Drive...........$453,200

7930 Manston Drive....................$470,000

5086 Janga Drive.......................$470,700

4271 Morning Glory Road...........$486,000

2805 Helmsdale Drive................$526,000

8096 Old Exchange Drive..........$540,000

2325 Craycroft Drive..................$649,000

80921

5430 Galley Road........................$160,000

924 Magnolia St..........................$270,000

6065 Ensemble Heights............$296,000

308 Fox Run Circle.......................$491,000

1955 Ruffino Drive........................$501,633

13988 Paradise Villas Grove.....$508,500

1003 Deschutes Drive..................$520,100

12111 Cline Court............................$526,942

85 Doral Way...............................$562,000

1932 Fieldcrest Drive..................$565,000

809 Easy Goer Court....................$570,012

1849 Clayhouse Drive.................$598,476

1364 Diamond Rim Drive.............$637,000

12720 Barossa Valley Road.......$650,000

1118 Spectrum Loop...................$660,000

2040 Walnut Creek Court...........$806,743

1158 Barbaro Terrace...................$925,460

14860 Roller Coaster Road.....$1,125,000

80924

10237 Ravenclaw Drive..............$402,680

5118 Janga Drive..........................$457,990

4961 Makalu Drive.......................$468,091

5121 Makalu Drive.........................$473,860

4914 Makalu Drive........................$495,373

5121 Sirbal Drive...........................$495,957

6587 Cumbre Vista Way................$511,724

10499 Wrangell Circle..................$559,452

4218 Notch Trail...........................$560,000

9055 Rollins Pass Court.............$566,000

6597 Cumbre Vista Way..............$569,244

8441 Wayne Court........................$587,000

6187 Wolf Village Drive...............$595,000

6353 Knapp Drive........................$632,507

9064 Kennebec Pass Trail.........$645,000

