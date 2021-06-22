This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 15-21.
80918
7165 Mcshane Road.....................$199,900
4831 Sonata Drive #A...................$215,000
2420 Monterey Road...................$220,000
1029 Dublin Blvd..........................$255,000
6825 Los Reyes Circle.................$330,000
5140 Crestwood Drive................$340,000
4823 Villa Circle..........................$345,000
4745 La Cresta Drive...................$345,000
3714 Anemone Circle..................$350,000
5460 Del Paz Dr...........................$350,100
5775 Tomah Drive.......................$360,000
4503 Bella Drive..........................,$371,000
3535 Lost Hills Court...................$380,000
2135 Picket Place........................$400,000
6625 Brook Park Drive..............$405,000
12434 Pine Valley Circle.............$482,400
2290 Mankato Court...................$775,000
5940 Echo Ridge Lane...............$1,274,280
80919
734 E Cache La Poudre St...........$227,000
4030 Sod House Trail.................$295,000
6035 Ursa Lane...........................$415,000
912 Dancing Horse Drive...............$437,912
7416 Centennial Glen Drive........$445,492
7345 Wynwood Terrace..............$491,000
64 Raven Hills Court....................$510,000
870 Point Of The Pines Drive.....$519,000
7633 Thunderbird Lane.............$546,000
280 Buckeye Drive.....................$585,000
2510 Kinderhook Lane...............$626,000
1880 Anasazi Court....................$720,000
1350 Golden Hills Road...............$855,000
80920
7604 Sand Lake Heights..............$308,775
7614 Sand Lake Heights..............$310,945
2223 Stratford Lane....................$348,770
1988 Silkwood Drive....................$350,000
8730 Hillsport Way......................$375,500
4665 Ramblewood Drive...........$380,000
2224 E Peacemaker Terrace.....$399,900
8364 Grand Peak Summit View...$425,000
5153 Makalu Drive.......................$438,580
2303 N. Nevada Ave...................$445,000
8515 Westminster Drive............$450,000
8510 Rally Court..........................$450,000
8230 Cooper River Drive...........$453,200
7930 Manston Drive....................$470,000
5086 Janga Drive.......................$470,700
4271 Morning Glory Road...........$486,000
2805 Helmsdale Drive................$526,000
8096 Old Exchange Drive..........$540,000
2325 Craycroft Drive..................$649,000
80921
5430 Galley Road........................$160,000
924 Magnolia St..........................$270,000
6065 Ensemble Heights............$296,000
308 Fox Run Circle.......................$491,000
1955 Ruffino Drive........................$501,633
13988 Paradise Villas Grove.....$508,500
1003 Deschutes Drive..................$520,100
12111 Cline Court............................$526,942
85 Doral Way...............................$562,000
1932 Fieldcrest Drive..................$565,000
809 Easy Goer Court....................$570,012
1849 Clayhouse Drive.................$598,476
1364 Diamond Rim Drive.............$637,000
12720 Barossa Valley Road.......$650,000
1118 Spectrum Loop...................$660,000
2040 Walnut Creek Court...........$806,743
1158 Barbaro Terrace...................$925,460
14860 Roller Coaster Road.....$1,125,000
80924
10237 Ravenclaw Drive..............$402,680
5118 Janga Drive..........................$457,990
4961 Makalu Drive.......................$468,091
5121 Makalu Drive.........................$473,860
4914 Makalu Drive........................$495,373
5121 Sirbal Drive...........................$495,957
6587 Cumbre Vista Way................$511,724
10499 Wrangell Circle..................$559,452
4218 Notch Trail...........................$560,000
9055 Rollins Pass Court.............$566,000
6597 Cumbre Vista Way..............$569,244
8441 Wayne Court........................$587,000
6187 Wolf Village Drive...............$595,000
6353 Knapp Drive........................$632,507
9064 Kennebec Pass Trail.........$645,000