New this week: 80919 has been added, per reader requests. This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 1-7.
80918
2430 Sunbird Drive.................$264,000
6131 Pine Hill Drive....................$301,000
3480 W Montebello Drive.....$340,000
4120 Bobcat Court..................$365,000
7784 Autumn Leaf Way...........$372,000
5008 Alta Loma Road............$375,000
5310 Mira Loma Circle............$385,000
6545 Glade Park Drive...........$400,000
2720 Black Diamond Terrace...$441,000
3735 Saddle Rock Road.........$530,000
4752 Jamestown Drive...........$574,000
80919
1608 Carnavon Place..............$240,000
5178 Solar Ridge Drive.............$369,750
3702 Pembroke St..................$400,000
748 S Grey Eagle Circle...........$522,000
10143 Clovercrest Drive..........$525,000
6453 Hawkeye Circle..............$535,000
5531 Silverstone Terrace........$556,700
4915 Granby Circle..................$575,000
1525 Bison Ridge Drive...........$595,000
8560 Candleflower Circle.......$601,000
5575 Wilson Road...................$624,900
8335 Bluffview Way................$650,000
2945 Brogans Bluff Drive......$850,000
80920
6728 Seneca Road....................$191,000
4915 Wezel Circle....................$262,000
3916 Smoke Tree Drive...........$263,000
1828 Parkview Blvd.................$370,000
7970 Camfield Circle..............$393,000
4157 Zurich Drive.....................$395,000
1949 W Flintlock Terrace.........$397,000
4644 Timber Wolf Trail..........$407,500
3568 Plantation Grove...........$420,000
8235 St Helena Drive..............$425,000
7420 Hickorywood Drive.......$428,000
7816 Ultra Drive.......................$440,000
7701 Silver Maple Lane............$475,000
3379 Birnamwood Drive........$495,000
2790 Dristol Drive..................$500,000
9955 Red Sage Drive................$535,000
9735 Walker Road..................$650,000
3565 Cherry Plum Drive.........$795,000
9753 Summit Ash Court...........$811,500
80921
2603 Carlsbad Drive...............$235,000
1270 Kelso Place......................$250,000
342 Mission Hill Way................$350,000
198 Luxury Lane......................$362,000
2143 Shady Aspen Drive........$368,000
250 Medford Drive...................$370,000
11242 Modern Meadow Loop...$400,000
610 Blue Ridge Point.................$410,100
10018 Stonemont Dr................$434,057
12970 Cupcake Heights............$510,000
15325 Sostrin Lane..................$510,000
15315 Holbein Drive..................$523,000
12536 Highland Oaks Place...$559,900
931 Spectrum Loop..................$572,500
12597 Chianti Court..................$772,500
12503 Timberglen Terrace.....$851,000
2142 Turnbull Drive.................$865,000
12594 Cloudy Bay Drive..........$875,000
14030 Gleneagle Drive...........$925,000
1754 Vine Cliff Heights........$1,950,000
80924
4055 Jericho Loop...................$334,775
8078 Misty Moon Drive.........$430,000
4962 Makalu Drive....................$435,012
5202 Makalu Drive...................$435,579
5234 Makalu Drive...................$455,969
4993 Makalu Drive.................$482,000
6637 Cumbre Vista Way.............$491,133
4904 Olympus Drive.................$499,311
6607 Cumbre Vista Way.........$505,905
10019 Hannaway Drive............$507,465
5243 Yari Drive...........................$529,791
8042 Gilpin Peak Drive.........$540,000
4414 Portillo Place..................$545,000
10131 Kentwood Drive...............$557,704
8012 Gilpin Peak Drive............$583,200
5690 Leon Young Drive.........$625,000
6144 Harney Drive....................$647,000
4330 Hanging Lake Circle.....$649,900
10468 Wrangell Circle..............$653,146
5263 Yari Drive........................$675,380