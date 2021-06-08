Couple with keys to new home
New this week: 80919 has been added, per reader requests. This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 1-7.

80918

2430 Sunbird Drive.................$264,000

6131 Pine Hill Drive....................$301,000

3480 W Montebello Drive.....$340,000

4120 Bobcat Court..................$365,000

7784 Autumn Leaf Way...........$372,000

5008 Alta Loma Road............$375,000

5310 Mira Loma Circle............$385,000

6545 Glade Park Drive...........$400,000

2720 Black Diamond Terrace...$441,000

3735 Saddle Rock Road.........$530,000

4752 Jamestown Drive...........$574,000

80919

1608 Carnavon Place..............$240,000

5178 Solar Ridge Drive.............$369,750

3702 Pembroke St..................$400,000

748 S Grey Eagle Circle...........$522,000

10143 Clovercrest Drive..........$525,000

6453 Hawkeye Circle..............$535,000

5531 Silverstone Terrace........$556,700

4915 Granby Circle..................$575,000

1525 Bison Ridge Drive...........$595,000

8560 Candleflower Circle.......$601,000

5575 Wilson Road...................$624,900

8335 Bluffview Way................$650,000

2945 Brogans Bluff Drive......$850,000

80920

6728 Seneca Road....................$191,000

4915 Wezel Circle....................$262,000

3916 Smoke Tree Drive...........$263,000

1828 Parkview Blvd.................$370,000

7970 Camfield Circle..............$393,000

4157 Zurich Drive.....................$395,000

1949 W Flintlock Terrace.........$397,000

4644 Timber Wolf Trail..........$407,500

3568 Plantation Grove...........$420,000

8235 St Helena Drive..............$425,000

7420 Hickorywood Drive.......$428,000

7816 Ultra Drive.......................$440,000

7701 Silver Maple Lane............$475,000

3379 Birnamwood Drive........$495,000

2790 Dristol Drive..................$500,000

9955 Red Sage Drive................$535,000

9735 Walker Road..................$650,000

3565 Cherry Plum Drive.........$795,000

9753 Summit Ash Court...........$811,500

80921

2603 Carlsbad Drive...............$235,000

1270 Kelso Place......................$250,000

342 Mission Hill Way................$350,000

198 Luxury Lane......................$362,000

2143 Shady Aspen Drive........$368,000

250 Medford Drive...................$370,000

11242 Modern Meadow Loop...$400,000

610 Blue Ridge Point.................$410,100

10018 Stonemont Dr................$434,057

12970 Cupcake Heights............$510,000

15325 Sostrin Lane..................$510,000

15315 Holbein Drive..................$523,000

12536 Highland Oaks Place...$559,900

931 Spectrum Loop..................$572,500

12597 Chianti Court..................$772,500

12503 Timberglen Terrace.....$851,000

2142 Turnbull Drive.................$865,000

12594 Cloudy Bay Drive..........$875,000

14030 Gleneagle Drive...........$925,000

1754 Vine Cliff Heights........$1,950,000

80924

4055 Jericho Loop...................$334,775

8078 Misty Moon Drive.........$430,000

4962 Makalu Drive....................$435,012

5202 Makalu Drive...................$435,579

5234 Makalu Drive...................$455,969

4993 Makalu Drive.................$482,000

6637 Cumbre Vista Way.............$491,133

4904 Olympus Drive.................$499,311

6607 Cumbre Vista Way.........$505,905

10019 Hannaway Drive............$507,465

5243 Yari Drive...........................$529,791

8042 Gilpin Peak Drive.........$540,000

4414 Portillo Place..................$545,000

10131 Kentwood Drive...............$557,704

8012 Gilpin Peak Drive............$583,200

5690 Leon Young Drive.........$625,000

6144 Harney Drive....................$647,000

4330 Hanging Lake Circle.....$649,900

10468 Wrangell Circle..............$653,146

5263 Yari Drive........................$675,380

