This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3210 Cortina Drive.........................$385,000

5465 Escondido Drive…...............$385,000

5582 Oro Grande Drive…...............$395,723

6145 Del Paz Drive….....................$400,000

6460 Flintridge Drive................…$420,000

6920 Heatherwood Circle….........$430,000

4623 Ranch Circle…......................$432,000

6060 Snowbird Drive…..................$437,000

3195 Toro Drive…...........................$440,000

5315 Villa Circle…...........................$445,000

2984 Dublin Blvd….......................$455,000

6465 Nanette Way…....................$460,000

6065 Castlewood Lane…............$465,000

6484 Gemfield Drive….................$470,000

5621 E. Wells Fargo Drive…..........$475,000

873 N. Pulpit Rock Circle…..........$482,500

1741 Wildwood Drive…...................$500,000

5452 Wells Fargo Drive…............$544,000

80919

2028 Erin Loop…............................$190,000

2767 Scotchbroom Point…...........$252,000

6548 Charter Drive…...................$320,000

6349 Delmonico Drive…...............$375,000

6910 Churchwood Circle…..........$402,000

5025 Vista Del Sol Point….............$440,000

5888 Via Verona View…...............$485,000

7320 Julynn Road….....................$486,000

279 Dolomite Drive….....................$489,000

4845 Granby Circle…....................$539,200

5471 Lions Gate Lane…................$545,000

448 Delmonico Court…................$565,000

2445 Lyons View Point….............$600,000

3040 Blodgett Drive….................$850,000

1075 Timber Valley Road…............$910,000

7330 Winding Oaks Drive…..........$1,150,000

2219 Coyote Crest View…..........$2,554,300

80920

7641 Stampede Drive…................$402,800

7643 Safari Circle…........................$410,000

8250 Caravel Drive….....................$410,000

9145 Prairie Clover Drive….........$462,000

8995 Aragon Drive…....................$470,000

9337 Prairie Clover Drive…..........$475,000

7440 Chancellor Drive…..............$495,000

4151 Bays Water Drive…...............$500,000

4565 Winthrop Way….................,$505,000

2465 Linenhall Court…...............$505,000

8380 Pilot Court........................…$520,000

9360 Melbourne Drive…..............$535,000

9025 Troon Way….........................$550,000

4425 Sagamore Drive…...............,$557,500

4156 Purple Plum Way…...............$605,000

80921

5373 Ferrari Drive….......................$410,000

1323 Promontory Bluff View…....$462,000

838 Yellow Jasper Point…...........$464,000

1482 Promontory Bluff View…...$500,000

1951 Ruffino Drive…..........................$510,165

2006 Villa Creek Circle…..............$545,725

1916 Villa Creek Circle…...............$600,000

2828 Crooked Vine Court….........$605,000

284 Homeland Court….................$605,000

12336 Stanley Canyon Road…......$610,000

278 All Sky Drive….........................$615,000

1335 Almagre Peak Drive….........$625,000

13721 Penfold Drive…....................$629,000

1960 Ruffino Drive.......................…$631,973

1949 Clayhouse Drive….................$635,601

13061 Penfold Drive…....................$645,000

50 Wuthering Heights Drive….....$651,500

13986 Sierra Knolls Court........…$734,000

12540 Tenny Crags Road…..........$750,000

11751 Spectacular Bid Circle…......$810,000

2152 Red Edge Heights…...........$1,265,000

2232 Red Edge Heights…...........$1,270,000

2348 Rainbows End Point….......$1,375,000

80924

4561 Bramble Lane....................…$295,000

8754 Vista Azul Heights…...........$336,000

8715 Rose Grace Heights…...........$350,635

8704 Vaunt Court….......................$383,839

8928 Bugaboo Drive….................$408,058

4842 Hanging Lake Circle….........$541,730

5163 Yari Drive…............................$542,502

5570 Makalu Drive.....................…$548,385

5217 Sirbal Drive…..........................$574,706

5617 Makalu Drive…......................$585,484

8943 Stony Creek Drive…...........$590,000

5595 Wolf Village Drive…...........$605,000

6267 Cumbre Vista Way…............$610,000

5224 Imogene Pass Place…..........$611,000

10147 Barbour Fork Court…........$625,000

5682 Makalu Drive….......................$636,110

4742 Horse Gulch Loop…............$638,434

9081 Kennebec Pass Trail…........$680,000

10432 Mount Rosa Lane…............$692,845

3971 Horse Gulch Loop..............….$750,000

10350 Odin Drive….........................$809,128

4058 Notch Trail…...........................$817,126

10249 Hewletts Gulch Court…....$850,000

