This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3210 Cortina Drive.........................$385,000
5465 Escondido Drive…...............$385,000
5582 Oro Grande Drive…...............$395,723
6145 Del Paz Drive….....................$400,000
6460 Flintridge Drive................…$420,000
6920 Heatherwood Circle….........$430,000
4623 Ranch Circle…......................$432,000
6060 Snowbird Drive…..................$437,000
3195 Toro Drive…...........................$440,000
5315 Villa Circle…...........................$445,000
2984 Dublin Blvd….......................$455,000
6465 Nanette Way…....................$460,000
6065 Castlewood Lane…............$465,000
6484 Gemfield Drive….................$470,000
5621 E. Wells Fargo Drive…..........$475,000
873 N. Pulpit Rock Circle…..........$482,500
1741 Wildwood Drive…...................$500,000
5452 Wells Fargo Drive…............$544,000
80919
2028 Erin Loop…............................$190,000
2767 Scotchbroom Point…...........$252,000
6548 Charter Drive…...................$320,000
6349 Delmonico Drive…...............$375,000
6910 Churchwood Circle…..........$402,000
5025 Vista Del Sol Point….............$440,000
5888 Via Verona View…...............$485,000
7320 Julynn Road….....................$486,000
279 Dolomite Drive….....................$489,000
4845 Granby Circle…....................$539,200
5471 Lions Gate Lane…................$545,000
448 Delmonico Court…................$565,000
2445 Lyons View Point….............$600,000
3040 Blodgett Drive….................$850,000
1075 Timber Valley Road…............$910,000
7330 Winding Oaks Drive…..........$1,150,000
2219 Coyote Crest View…..........$2,554,300
80920
7641 Stampede Drive…................$402,800
7643 Safari Circle…........................$410,000
8250 Caravel Drive….....................$410,000
9145 Prairie Clover Drive….........$462,000
8995 Aragon Drive…....................$470,000
9337 Prairie Clover Drive…..........$475,000
7440 Chancellor Drive…..............$495,000
4151 Bays Water Drive…...............$500,000
4565 Winthrop Way….................,$505,000
2465 Linenhall Court…...............$505,000
8380 Pilot Court........................…$520,000
9360 Melbourne Drive…..............$535,000
9025 Troon Way….........................$550,000
4425 Sagamore Drive…...............,$557,500
4156 Purple Plum Way…...............$605,000
80921
5373 Ferrari Drive….......................$410,000
1323 Promontory Bluff View…....$462,000
838 Yellow Jasper Point…...........$464,000
1482 Promontory Bluff View…...$500,000
1951 Ruffino Drive…..........................$510,165
2006 Villa Creek Circle…..............$545,725
1916 Villa Creek Circle…...............$600,000
2828 Crooked Vine Court….........$605,000
284 Homeland Court….................$605,000
12336 Stanley Canyon Road…......$610,000
278 All Sky Drive….........................$615,000
1335 Almagre Peak Drive….........$625,000
13721 Penfold Drive…....................$629,000
1960 Ruffino Drive.......................…$631,973
1949 Clayhouse Drive….................$635,601
13061 Penfold Drive…....................$645,000
50 Wuthering Heights Drive….....$651,500
13986 Sierra Knolls Court........…$734,000
12540 Tenny Crags Road…..........$750,000
11751 Spectacular Bid Circle…......$810,000
2152 Red Edge Heights…...........$1,265,000
2232 Red Edge Heights…...........$1,270,000
2348 Rainbows End Point….......$1,375,000
80924
4561 Bramble Lane....................…$295,000
8754 Vista Azul Heights…...........$336,000
8715 Rose Grace Heights…...........$350,635
8704 Vaunt Court….......................$383,839
8928 Bugaboo Drive….................$408,058
4842 Hanging Lake Circle….........$541,730
5163 Yari Drive…............................$542,502
5570 Makalu Drive.....................…$548,385
5217 Sirbal Drive…..........................$574,706
5617 Makalu Drive…......................$585,484
8943 Stony Creek Drive…...........$590,000
5595 Wolf Village Drive…...........$605,000
6267 Cumbre Vista Way…............$610,000
5224 Imogene Pass Place…..........$611,000
10147 Barbour Fork Court…........$625,000
5682 Makalu Drive….......................$636,110
4742 Horse Gulch Loop…............$638,434
9081 Kennebec Pass Trail…........$680,000
10432 Mount Rosa Lane…............$692,845
3971 Horse Gulch Loop..............….$750,000
10350 Odin Drive….........................$809,128
4058 Notch Trail…...........................$817,126
10249 Hewletts Gulch Court…....$850,000